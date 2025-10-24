The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Expands to The Palm Beaches for 2026

MLK Weekend Celebration Set for January 15–18 across Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is officially expanding its footprint to South Florida, bringing its iconic celebration of HBCU excellence, music, and culture to The Palm Beaches during MLK Weekend 2026. The inaugural Palm Beaches edition will take place over the event weekend, January 15–18, 2026, with the main event set for Saturday, January 17, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

2026 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in the Palm Beaches: Meet The Bands

This expansion marks a dynamic new chapter in the 12-year history of NBOTB, one of the largest showcases of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the nation. Since its inception, it has featured 29 different HBCU marching bands and awarded over $2.1 million in scholarships.

"We're proud to bring the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to a new audience in The Palm Beaches," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of NBOTB. "This expansion is a milestone moment in the event's legacy, allowing us to amplify the music, pride, and excellence of HBCUs on an even larger scale."

2026 Participating Bands

This year's participating bands will perform facing East (Away Side) and West (Home Side) as follows:

Playing to the East Side (Away):

Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats

Florida Memorial University – ROAR

North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine

Playing to the West Side (Home):

South Carolina State University – Marching 101

Southern University – Human Jukebox

"The National Battle of the Bands is an incredible addition to our calendar of major events," said George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. "This event brings immense cultural and economic value, and we're thrilled to welcome HBCU fans and families to experience The Palm Beaches."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 28, at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com or Ticketmaster.com, starting at just $20. Don't miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration. More details on suites and group rates will be announced soon.

Official Events & Fan Engagement

In addition to the signature band showcase, the event weekend will include a free lineup of official activities and community engagement opportunities, including:

NBOTB Cares Initiative – Thursday, January 15 | The Palm Beaches

– Thursday, January 15 | The Palm Beaches HBCU College & Career Fair – Friday, January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Palm Beach State College Gym – Lake Worth Campus

– Friday, January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Palm Beach State College Gym – Lake Worth Campus Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference – Friday, January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Palm Beach State College Public Safety Conference Center – Lake Worth Campus (PSD 108)

– Friday, January 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Palm Beach State College Public Safety Conference Center – Lake Worth Campus (PSD 108) Fan Experience & Stroll-Off Competition – Saturday, January 17, 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Flagler Credit Union Stadium – Boca Raton, FL

"This is a true destination event that allows us to spotlight local culture, support small businesses, and welcome new visitors during a meaningful time of year," said Emanuel J. Perry, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council.

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, and to highlight the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in music, the arts, and education, and has awarded over $2.1 million in scholarships to participating institutions, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.

