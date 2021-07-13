The Peptide World Congress Takes Place September 10 - 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seeds Scientific Research and Performance Institute (SSRP) has announced the Peptide World Congress, its largest gathering of medical professionals and health enthusiasts to date taking place at the Four Seasons Las Vegas, NV on September 10 - 11, 2021.

Seeds Scientific Research & Performance Institute

This weekend event features over 20 medical professionals, 34 lectures and workshops, for two full days filled with cutting-edge medical research that has been proven both in data and clinical practices. Click here to view the full agenda and the variety of medical fields and study that will be represented in this conference.

The speakers of the Peptide World Congress are respected veterans in the medical community, having both exceptional credentials and extensive experience in teaching health professionals for decades. Notable speakers include: William A. Seeds, MD, Author of Peptide Protocols Vol. 1, and Founder of the SSRP Institute, Uzzi Reiss, MD, OB/GYN, and Author of the best selling women's health books: The Natural Superwoman and The Good News About Estrogen, Dayan Goodenowe, Ph.D., Neuroscientist, and Author of Breaking Alzheimer's, and many more prominent leaders in the Anti-Aging and Regenerative medicine space.

"I am incredibly proud of the lecturers that are speaking at the Peptide World Congress. Not only are they brilliant medical minds that have paved the way for regenerative and anti-aging medicine, they have thriving practices with years of data to share and prove their translations of medical literature to actual patient outcomes. There simply is nowhere else to get this kind of education," said William A. Seeds, MD.

"To learn peptide therapy from anywhere else is a mistake. William Seeds has taught us all how to harness the cell signaling power of peptides, and how to apply it to our practices. This is the future of medicine, and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Uzzi Reiss, MD, OB/GYN

This event is open to all medical professionals, biohackers, and individuals interested in their health, longevity, and optimization as they age. The early bird pricing ends at the end of July, so all are encouraged to sign up before the prices increase. For more information or questions about the event, visit https://pwc.ssrpinstitute.org or email [email protected].

About the SSRP Institute

Founded in 2020, the SSRP Institute is a medical education company dedicated to advancing the research and practice of anti-aging, regenerative, and cellular medicine. It has one of the largest US and global physician and medical professional communities that are dedicated to learning these cutting-edge forms of medicine through summits, courses, certification programs, and a prestigious medical fellowship. Founded by William A. Seeds, MD, the SSRP Institute is dedicated to the study and education of medical literature and the scientific data that supports research into clinical practices for improved patient outcomes.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Seeds Scientific Research & Performance Institute

Related Links

https://ssrpinstitute.org

