The Perch at Peacock Inn in Princeton, NJ, Earns Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perch at Peacock Inn, the only fine dining restaurant and luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Princeton, NJ, has been honored again for its excellent wine program. Wine Spectator, the world's leading authority on wine, reaches around 3 million readers worldwide through its print publication, Wine Spectator magazine, and the web's most trusted wine site at WineSpectator.com. The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants that offer thoughtfully chosen wine lists, encompassing quality, diversity and compatibility with the menu's style and pricing.

The Perch at Peacock Inn - Princeton, NJ

"I want to congratulate all 3,169 restaurants that earned one of Wine Spectator's three awards for their devotion to all things wine," said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. "These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars. We are thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by such an authority in the wine world," said Christopher Scully, Manager of The Peacock Inn. "We feel that our wine list is unique in that it offers selections from around the world that can satisfy the seasoned collector and curious beginner alike. With the help of my many talented purveyors and colleagues here at The Peacock Inn, I plan to continue to develop and elevate the wine list year after year. "

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc. also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

About The Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn, established in1911, blends rich history with modern style to create a sophisticated, intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Perch at Peacock Inn features menus inspired by local farmers and possibilities of seasonality while celebrating thoughtfully sourced ingredients. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with an impressive wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

Contact:

Name: Eben Copple, Director of Hospitality

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 609-528-6645

www.genesis-hospitality.com

SOURCE Genesis Hospitality