The Perecman Firm Listed to New York Law Journal's 2020 Top Verdicts and Settlements

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that several of its case results have been selected for inclusion in the "ALM Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2020" issue by the New York Law Journal (NYLJ). Eleven of the firm's results have been listed within the construction, workplace, premises liability, slips, trips and falls, and worker/workplace negligence categories. Published annually, the NYLJ's "New York Top Verdicts & Settlements" list features the highest monetary value of jury awards obtained by lawyers and law firms from across the state.

For 2020, the following firm case results were among NYLJ's Top Verdicts & Settlements in the state of New York:

$3.3 Million Settlement — In the matter of Cabrera v. Silverstein Properties, Inc. , the firm secured a $3.325 million settlement on behalf of its client, ranking #17 for the largest settlement for a construction-related matter on the 2020 NYLJ' s Top Settlements list. The case involved a 54-year-old union cement and concrete worker who was struck by a falling piece of plywood at a construction site. The accident required the injured worker to undergo spine surgery and prevented him from continuing to do construction work.

$3.2 Million Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Woloszyn v. 834 Fifth Avenue Corporation , the firm secured a $3.25 million mediated settlement, ranking #18 for the largest settlement for a workplace safety-related matter on the 2020 NYLJ' s Top Settlements list. The case involved a 51-year-old plumber who suffered injuries to his non-dominant hand as a result of an improperly guarded table-saw.

$1.5 Million Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Sanclemente v. The New York Racing Association Inc. , the firm secured a $1.5 million mediated settlement on behalf of a Local 12A asbestos worker who was injured in a scaffold accident while performing demolition work at the Aqueduct Raceway.

$1.5 Million Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Quito v. Samaritan Foundation, Inc. , the firm secured a $1.5 million mediated settlement on behalf of a 40-year-old plumber who fell from a ladder, injuring his back and shoulder.

$1.35 Million Mediated Settlement — In the matter of White v. 301 West 46 Street Owners, LLC , the firm secured a $1.35 million mediated settlement on behalf of a 45-year-old labor foreman who injured his neck in a construction accident when an angle iron fell over and struck him.

$1.35 Million Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Birro v. The Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey , the firm secured a $1.35 million mediated settlement on behalf of a 44-year-old union roofer who suffered injuries as a result of a trip and fall over construction debris while working on the roof of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub. The worker sustained an aggravation and exacerbation of prior injuries to his lumbar spine and left knee as a result.

$1.3 Million Mediated Settlement — In the matter of McCutchen v. 43-25 Hunter L.L.C. , the firm secured a $1.3 million mediated settlement on behalf of a union carpenter who fell into a hole on a construction site, injuring his back.

$937,500 Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Merrell v. 515 E. 82 Partners, LLC , the firm secured a $937,500 mediated settlement on behalf of the plaintiff who suffered significant injuries when the bathroom ceiling of her apartment collapsed onto her while getting into the shower.

$900,000 Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Pena v. Northern & Parsons, LLC , the firm secured a $900,000 mediated settlement on behalf of a plumber who was on the job when the grinder he was provided without a guard malfunctioned, causing him injury to ligaments in his hand.

$750,000 Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Verambeck v. 201 Metro, LLC , the firm secured a $750,000 mediated settlement on behalf of the plaintiff who slipped and fell on a wet floor that had just been mopped, suffering a fractured arm which required surgery.

$500,000 Mediated Settlement — In the matter of Collado v. PGREF v. 1633 Broadway Land, L.P., the firm secured a $500,000 mediated settlement on behalf of a truck driver who was injured while unloading materials at a construction site.

"We are proud that the hard work of our firm's attorneys and their commitment to achieving great results on behalf of our clients have been recognized among the top verdicts and settlements in New York State," said David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney. "At The Perecman Firm, we are committed to protecting the rights of those who have been wrongfully injured and helping secure the compensation they need. Our previous results and case history exemplify the skill, dedication and expertise of our attorneys in representing clients in these matters."

In addition to this year's honors, results achieved by The Perecman Firm had been named to NYLJ's Top Verdicts & Settlements 2019, 2018 and 2017 lists, as well as previous editions in past years. Top Verdicts & Settlements listings are based on court records and data reported to NYLJ's affiliate VerdictSearch from the previous calendar year.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York.

