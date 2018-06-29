The Perecman Firm Named Leaders in the Law by NY Magazine

"Every client's case is different," the firm wrote in NY Magazine. "But they each need what we deliver, a true understanding of their suffering. We couple that understanding with a commitment to service so that our clients feel what we know, that they are number one. Towards that end we bring to bear painstaking preparation, the relentless pursuit of our client's cause and unbridled passion for our clients. Our adversaries know this to be true, as do the people we come before in court. It is this combination that brings about the many astonishing results we have achieved for the people who trust us with their cases."

Leaders in the Law is one of the top legal resources for businesses and consumers in the United States. Twice a year, it selects some of the top law firms and attorneys in the nation in editions published and distributed in New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, and Houston. The Perecman Firm is proud to say that we continually appear in these publications, including in both 2017 editions.

The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is personal injury law firm based out of New York, NY, and has successfully secured over $350 million in verdicts and settlements over more than 30 years. The firm provides the skilled, knowledgeable, and compassionate representation their clients deserve, handling more cases in a single year than many law firms handle throughout their entire careers. To contact The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., call us at (212) 577-9325, or visit our website at https://www.perecman.com/.

