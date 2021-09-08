The Perecman Firm Names Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship Winner

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. , is proud to announce Louis Godfrey as the recipient of its Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship for Autism for 2021. Each year, the firm offers a higher education scholarship in memory of Avonte Oquendo, a nonverbal 14-year-old boy with autism who left his Queens public school undetected in 2013 and tragically drowned in the East River. David Perecman , Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer at The Perecman Firm, represented Avonte's mother, Vanessa Fontaine, in a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her son.

Each year, The Perecman Firm offers the scholarship to directly benefit students with autism and those with autistic family members. After reviewing numerous applications and inspiring essays from bright and talented students across the country, the team is pleased to select Louis as this year's recipient.

Louis is a recent graduate of J.L. Mann Academy in Greenville, South Carolina and will be attending Clemson University in the fall. His essay, entitled "Adversity and Autism," detailed his life and experience with high-functioning autism—the early behavioral signs that led to his diagnosis, the difficulties he and his parents faced early in his education, and the steps he's taken to succeed—as well as his thoughts on how learning about his diagnosis "was a critical step to overcoming it." Louis explains his implementation of strategies that, alongside the support from his parents, support groups, and therapy, helped him reenter the public school system in middle school, play trumpet and make friends in the school band, and secure a well-deserved spot in the All-County Band. In addition to earning all A's and becoming team captain of the robotics club, Louis strived to ensure everyone on his team felt valued.

"All of us at The Perecman Firm congratulate Louis Godfrey on being named the recipient of this year's Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship for Autism," said Mr. Perecman. "We are very proud to offer this scholarship in Avonte Oquendo's name to support and help students with autism and those directly impacted by autism to pursue higher education opportunities and further their career interests."

