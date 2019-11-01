The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. Named "Best Law Firm" in 2 Areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in 2020

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm has been named a "Best Law Firm" in two practice areas sorted by region by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in 2020. The law firm has been named a Tier 2 firm on Long Island for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, as well as a Tier 2 firm in New York City for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Only a small percentage of all law firms in the country will have a chance of being named to the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" listing. Eligibility is exclusive to law firms with an attorney on staff who is listed on a current, official Best Lawyers® edition. Surveys are sent to eligible firms to collect more information about why the firm should be named to the year's listing.

The selection process is also heavily influenced by peer and client reviews. People who work directly with a law firm often have the best idea as to how that law firm operates and pursues goals for its clients.

In addition to "Best Law Firm" selections from U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, The Perecman Firm is known throughout New York for various other professional awards, memberships, and acknowledgments. Super Lawyers® has honored several of the law firm's attorneys, as have the New York Law Journal, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, and many more.

Learn more about the firm and the legal services it provides by visiting https://www.perecman.com/.

SOURCE The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.perecman.com/

