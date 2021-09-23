The Perecman Firm Prioritizes Safety with OSHA

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that all 10 of its attorneys are now OSHA 10 certified through New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (NYCOSH). The OSHA 10-hour training teaches basic safety and health information to entry-level workers in the construction and general contracting industry. The course is part of the OSHA Outreach Training Program, which explains serious workplace hazards, workers' rights, employer responsibilities and how to file an OSHA complaint.

The NYCOSH certification program specifically covers topics that include, but are not limited to, youth safety, workplace violence, chemical hazards, infectious disease, excavations, fall protection, sexual harassment, worker rights and building health and safety committees. NYCOSH staff includes an industrial hygienist as well as experienced safety and health specialists who are OSHA-authorized and have advanced degrees in public health, communications and policy.

In New York, many people employed in the construction, building development and other related fields are required to complete OSHA Outreach Training to help workers prepare to identify and avoid potential hazards in the workplace. Earning an OSHA 10 Construction card can also help workers within the five boroughs to meet New York City Site Safety Training (SST) standards which require 40 hours of SST under Local Law 196. For supervisors, 62 hours of SST Supervisor training is required.

"For most construction workers in New York City, OSHA 10 certification is required by law. While not required for personal injury lawyers, all of our attorneys have made the decision to become OSHA 10 certified to better serve our clients needs," said David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney at The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. "Safety education is vital to protecting workers in every industry, especially the high-risk construction and labor trades, and I'm proud of our team for their commitment to their clients and for taking proactive action to strengthen the firm."

This decision from the firm comes in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, an annual initiative through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Ready Campaign every September to remind people of the importance of preparation ahead of unforeseen accidents and natural disasters.

"In the wake of a pandemic and string of natural disasters, we're reminded that we are not immune from unpredictable and unplanned events," said Zach Perecman, Trial Attorney at The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. "I am grateful for the opportunity to become OSHA 10 certified along with my colleagues. By preparing for accidents and emergencies, we can better navigate tough times and keep ourselves and those we care about safe."

The Perecman Firm has full-service personal injury law offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York.

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, Long Island. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past ten consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, the Perecman team is distinguished among their peers for their professionalism and knowledge. The firm's consistent and notable results garnered attention from nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, which named David Perecman a 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The firm and its attorneys have recovered more than half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

