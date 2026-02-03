The Perfect Franchise Hosts Consultant Training Summit to Strengthen Franchise Advisory Standards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Franchise , the leading franchise consulting firm, recently hosted a three-day educational summit in Charlotte, bringing together its consultant network for professional development, collaboration and strategic alignment.

The summit convened over 20 franchise consultants from across the organization for in-person training focused on strengthening advisory capabilities and improving how consultants support prospective franchise owners. The event underscored The Perfect Franchise's ongoing commitment to education, collaboration and raising the standard of franchise consulting.

"At The Perfect Franchise, we believe collaboration is a force multiplier," said Mark Schnurman, founder of The Perfect Franchise. "One person can be good, but a group of well-trained professionals sharing ideas and working together can accomplish far more. This summit was designed to help our consultants sharpen how they think, operate and support clients. At the core of our mission is to better support our clients and this event will help us do that!"

The event emphasized professional development with sessions focused on enhancing consultant effectiveness, fostering open dialogue and reinforcing shared standards across the organization. The summit also highlighted the importance of peer collaboration, with consultants exchanging perspectives and challenging one another to continuously improve.

"Everything we do at The Perfect Franchise is aligned with our client centric ethos," Schnurman added.

In addition to skill development, the summit addressed practice management, an often overlooked component of consulting performance. Discussions centered on how consultants structure their time, processes and systems to operate more effectively and deliver consistent, best in class guidance to clients.

"When consulting is supported by strong processes and disciplined practice management, advisors are better positioned to operate at a higher level," Mark added. "That ultimately benefits the clients we serve."

As part of the summit, The Perfect Franchise also met with more than 30 franchise brands , providing consultants with broader exposure to a range of business models and operational approaches. These interactions were designed to deepen understanding of franchisor perspectives and further support informed guidance for prospective franchise owners.

The Charlotte summit reflects The Perfect Franchise's continued investment in education and internal alignment as the franchise industry evolves. The firm plans to continue hosting collaborative training initiatives to ensure its consultants remain equipped to guide clients through increasingly complex business ownership decisions.

About The Perfect Franchise: The Perfect Franchise (TPF) is a leading franchise consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal futures through business ownership. By providing clear, honest, and actionable guidance, TPF empowers clients to explore and invest in franchise opportunities that align with their personal, professional, and financial goals. The brand works with a large portfolio of franchise brands available to offer personalized consulting, in-depth franchise research and brand-matching, financial planning assistance, and ongoing support to ensure long-term success for its clients. To learn more, visit www.theperfectfranchise.com .

