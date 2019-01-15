The Perfect Gift for any Woman - Shaker Pendant Necklace Collection by 5th and Envy

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, 5th and Envy inspires romance and passion with the unveiling of their new shaker pendants. The luxury online jewelry store is commemorating eternal love and purity this year through the shaker pendant necklace collection - the perfect gift for any woman.

Embrace your inner passion with rubies, the stone of love. This ruby shaker pendant embodies a timeless pursuit for the zest of life and is paired with an expertly woven solid rose gold chain. Radiate wisdom with these winter blue gems. This sapphire shaker pendant manifests the eternal pursuit for beauty and enlightenment and dangles from an expertly woven white gold chain.

The Ruby shaker pendant necklace embodies the timeless pursuit for the zest of life. Handcrafted with 1.3cts of genuine rubies encased in sapphire glass and paired with a solid 14kt rose gold Italian chain, this shaker pendant is sure to invoke passion with dozens of loose, brilliantly cut rubies, the stone of love.

The Sapphire shaker pendant necklace manifests the eternal pursuit for beauty and enlightenment. Handcrafted with 1.3cts of genuine blue sapphires encased in sapphire glass and paired with a solid 14kt white gold Italian chain, this shaker pendant radiates wisdom and purity, the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.

Giovanna Roda, founder of 5th and Envy, was inspired by the wonders of the natural world; the unconscious beauty of daring red roses and the endless blues of Caribbean waters, these shaker pendants serve as a portal to the untouched and beauty of nature this season.

The shaker pendant collection will be available this Valentine's Day online at 5thandenvy.com. To keep up to date on 5th and Envy's newest collections and latest insights into modern jewelry trends, please Like and Follow 5th and Envy on Facebook and Instagram.

About 5th and Envy:

Founded with a vision to provide men and women with distinctive, well-made fine jewelry that empowers them to express themselves and enjoy life's elemental luxuries, 5th and Envy offers handcrafted pieces in unique cutting-edge designs made from coveted jewels and precious metals.

