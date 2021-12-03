The Perfect Gift for Singles...

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog: Dating Tales From The Bark Side is the perfect gift for anyone who has ever dated the wrong person (and who hasn't?) as well as the singles on your holiday list. The touching memoir that came out earlier this year is receiving rave reviews like this these:

The Santa Barbara News-Press

Splash Magazines

The Hollywood Times.

The author also appeared on the award-winning series, AnimalZone.

Author of I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog, Susan Hartzler and her current pack. The perfect gift for anyone who has ever dated the wrong person (and who hasn't?)

Celebrating the human/canine bond, this thoughtful and funny memoir is about acceptance, love, and finding your own happily ever after.

Author Susan Hartzler shares her own personal journey to find Mr. Right inviting readers to follow her through life's many ups and downs on her way to finding unconditional love. The book begins on a purposeful trip to the pound where she hopes to find a dog to care for — one that will sniff out the bad guys. Susan's personal journey is full of the hard decisions it took to learn to put herself first and stop entering and staying in unhealthy relationships.

Susan might not have found a man, but she finds her dog, giving her a sense of purpose and helping her discover meaning in her crazy world. By saving a dog, she rescues herself, loving herself as much as her dog loves her. After all, there is no love like dog love. It can change your life forever, completing you with unconditional love.

I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog: Dating Tales From The Bark Side is available at McFarland Publishers, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. For more information, visit www.susanhartzler.com.

