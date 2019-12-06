The Perfect Gift Guide For Procrastinators

And why's that? Because these suggestions reflect the pioneering nature of aficionados creating Minnesotan farm-foraged, feel-good teas, Californian pies named "Hello Mello" and "Naughty" made with wine, beer and spirits, NYC-inspired modern art, North Carolinian lawn chairs emblazoned with your name or favorite team logo, and Nevada-based, cause-related chocolate chip cookies combating homelessness in Las Vegas.

Other featured items include: upcycled cashmere caps made from well-loved sweaters, earrings welded from the inner workings of watches, acrylic paint pouring classes, wooden robot toys, soothing candles infused with crystals, anatomically inspired jewelry and "Conspiracy blend" coffee.

"Chances are good you've never seen some of these fantastic items before," said Eric Groves, Alignable.com's CEO and Co-Founder. "That's because this list captures the true spirit of small business -- and the diverse talents of people pursuing their passions. These business leaders are true originals, and so are the items they offer."

Most recommendations on the list are $70 or under, starting as low as $5. But there are a few higher-end items including the original modern art, which starts at $1,800.

This list also supports the recent pledge by Alignable staffers to spend at least 20 percent of their holiday shopping budgets with local small businesses, as all of the items in this gift guide are made by SMBs.

Shortcut your search for the perfect gift by perusing the entire list here . And feel extra good knowing that purchasing these items supports small businesses everywhere.

