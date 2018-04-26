The Perfect Graduation Gift: Dorm Décor Goes Designer

"When you share a similar vision, it's easy to find common ground," says Goodwyn. "We are excited to debut the first bedding collection from Holly Phillips. Her approach to color and her vision for pattern play is a perfect fit with our brand." The Bright Eyes & Bushy Tails collection features three original designs: Mascara, Luna and Tanzania, available in Millennial Pink, Lavender, Peacock and Nero. The collection includes duvets in queen and twin XL, pillow shams, bed skirts, but goes beyond simple bedding to include complete room décor like accessories, towels, and soft furniture. All of LeighDeux's fabrics are newly available online by the yard.

Goodwyn launched LeighDeux in 2013, inspired by the void in the marketplace she discovered when her oldest daughter had difficulty sourcing chic, quality bedding for the XL twin bed found in so many dorms. Goodwyn conceived of an entire collection of upscale bedding accessories, including a unique soft "headboard pillow" as a convenient way to transform and style any small space – be it dorm room, bunk room, guest room, first apartment, and beyond.

Holly Hollingsworth Phillips is a renowned interior designer, blogger, influencer and style maven. Her elegant and eclectic designs can be found in homes across the East Coast. Phillip's lifelong passion for antiques and history of the decorative arts inspire her designs. Her work has been featured in magazines including Southern Accents, Southern Living, Charlotte Home Design & Decor, and Better Homes and Gardens Windows and Walls.

