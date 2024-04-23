THE PERFECT MATCH: COSMIC CRISP® APPLES AND PICKLEBALL PRO TYSON MCGUFFIN UNITE

YAKIMA, Wash., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the very state where the sport of pickleball was started, comes a star-studded partnership between the Cosmic Crisp® brand apple and top ranked professional pickleball player Tyson McGuffin. McGuffin, who is widely recognized as one of professional pickleball's top talents, grew up in a Washington state apple orchard and has included the fruit in his diet for as long as he can remember. And now he, his wife Megan and their four kids will be eating plenty of the top 10 best-selling apple on the market: Cosmic Crisp®.

The partnership will showcase the Cosmic Crisp® apple as part of Tyson's regular routine of healthy eating as he competes on the Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) and Major League Pickleball (MLP) tours, runs his camps, and films it all for the new "Making McGuffins" YouTube channel. The teaming of these powerhouse brands will also include social media content, event appearances and sampling of Cosmic Crisp® apples at Tyson's successful pickleball camps. Further integrating the apple brand into the fastest growing sport in the United States is exhibiting at the World Pickleball Convention in Las Vegas the first week of June. A social media campaign and giveaway pairing Cosmic Crisp® and pickleball will also commence in the month of June.

Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for PVM who leads Cosmic Crisp® marketing says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with such an elite athlete. Tyson McGuffin's Washington roots and his focus on healthy eating make him an ideal ambassador for Cosmic Crisp®. And the fact that his brand involves a growing family makes our partnership even more special."

Tyson McGuffin added, "My father was a Washington apple grower, and I've always had a deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication farming requires. It's an honor to partner with the state's best branded apple and bring my family along for the ride. This is a perfect fit and I'm looking forward to representing Cosmic Crisp® both on and off the court."

For more about Cosmic Crisp® apples, see CosmicCrisp.com and its social media channels. Get to know Tyson McGuffin and his rise to pickleball fame at TysonMcGuffin.com.

