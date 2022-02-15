The Perfect Nutrition Becomes North America's #1 Distributor of LIMU Products

ALBANY, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Nutrition, the trusted source for safe and natural products, is proud to announce its new status as North America's #1 Distributor of LIMU products.

Fucoidan provides the foundation for all of LIMU's extraordinary supplements, and it is derived from brown seaweed found in the pristine waters of Tonga.

Limu Product Line

As the flagship of the LIMU line and the best-selling Fucoidan supplement globally, LIMU Original delivers a delicious mix of mango, papaya, pear, and apple blended with proprietary seaweed extracts bursting with essential vitamins and nutrients.

delivers a delicious mix of mango, papaya, pear, and apple blended with proprietary seaweed extracts bursting with essential vitamins and nutrients. The most wildly healthy energy drinks on the plant, LIMU Blue Frog and Blue Frog 2 , contain no artificial ingredients or colors and combine the power of Fucoidan with natural caffeine to enhance and sustain daily vigor without the crash.

, contain no artificial ingredients or colors and combine the power of Fucoidan with natural caffeine to enhance and sustain daily vigor without the crash. Packed with 13 essential vitamins, 7 grams of soluble fiber, and 20 grams of premium protein, LIMU Lean Burn can help with appetite control .

"Since the beginning, LIMU has dedicated itself to helping people naturally achieve a happy and healthy lifestyle," says Zeth Owen, founder of The Perfect Nutrition. "As someone who truly believes in the power of Mother Earth to provide everything humans need to thrive, I'm ecstatic that The Perfect Nutrition is now the #1 distributor of LIMU Products in North America!"

To learn more about the LIMU line of products or place an order, please visit https://www.theperfectnutrition.com.

About The Perfect Nutrition

The Perfect Nutrition was envisioned as a reliable source of information and a marketplace consumers could trust to hold only the most natural and proven wellness products on the planet.

Backed by science, not hype or marketing messages.

We firmly believe that the best nutrition for your body to heal, recover, thrive, and energize can be found in nature and delivered to your doorstep

