Plum Gochu Wins National Restaurant Association's FABI Award

Premium, multi-application culinary syrups deliver elevated flavor, convenience and creativity without compromise

NAPA, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley builds on its legacy as the fruit foundation of modern flavor with the launch of its line of bespoke shelf-stable syrups offering the unparalleled quality, flavor and consistency foodservice professionals have come to expect. Six culinary-inspired flavors — Plum Gochu, Yuzu Juniper Thyme, Honeysuckle Orange Blossom, Chai Cardamom, Passion Fruit and Blood Orange — offer true-to-fruit flavor in a format curated for full-menu integration.

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Introduces Culinary-Inspired Syrups

While most syrups in the specialty foodservice market are positioned for beverages, The Perfect Purée wanted its flavors to actively spark ideas and empower creativity across the menu from sauces, vinaigrettes and glazes to coffee, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. All the syrups are shelf-stable until opened, non-GMO, Kosher, vegan, and gluten-free. Order them starting March 16 via foodservice distributors in the United States and Canada and on-line.

As a 2026 FABI Favorite, Plum Gochu Syrup is recognized by the NRA's panel of industry experts as a game-changing product in the food and beverage industry. Plum Gochu Syrup is a bold fusion of fresh plum juice and savory gochu flavors, blending sweet-tart fruit with subtle heat and umami. The French-Korean bakery café chain Paris Baguette already features Plum Gochu in its fresh mint lemonade as part of its spring Korean BBQ menu.

Products designed for cross-functional use

The syrups respond to The Perfect Puree's desire to have its products lead flavor across the menu — with flexible formats and a culturally relevant viewpoint. Select varieties in the lineup incorporate botanical ingredients and trend-forward and global flavors, reflecting the company's heritage as a trusted authority for modern chefs and bartenders.

According to Michele Lex, CEO of The Perfect Purée, the syrups represent a strategic evolution for the company.

"Syrups represent the next evolution for The Perfect Purée," Lex says. "With the introduction of Tastecraft Freeze-Dried Fruit in 2025, and now shelf-stable syrups and refrigerated Perfect Fruit Foams™ later this year, we will have a true fruit system for operators that provides a foundation of flavor and a world of possibility for creativity. And we're only just beginning."

Kitchen professionals have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the new fruit format. Aaron Davis, pastry lead at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix, has been using the syrups in desserts and cocktails. "The bold flavors showcase the versatility I've come to know and love from The Perfect Purée, playing as beautifully with desserts and savory bites as they do with cocktails," he says.

For Chef Bradford Kent, co-founder of Original Sunshine, the impact is as much about efficiency as it is about flavor. He notes that a small amount goes a long way in recipe development and execution. "I love it that the new line of Perfect Purée syrups has such clean and concentrated flavors that range from floral to spicy," Kent says. "You don't need much to make a real impact, which makes them incredibly efficient in a professional kitchen."

Juliana Stuertz, pastry sous chef at New York City's Manhattan, says the syrups maintain the integrity of the fruit. "The flavor stays vibrant and true, making them a versatile product that pushes creativity in pastry applications and beyond," Stuertz says.

Meet the newest expressions of fruit-forward flavor:

FABI Award-Winning Plum Gochu Syrup is a plum and gochu-flavored syrup made with real plum juice and natural flavors. Designed as a multi-application product, it's ideal as a base for vinaigrettes, sauces, and glazes as well as cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Chef Laura Lee of Chef L Custom Culinary Experiences in the San Francisco Bay Area has a duck dish with Plum Gochu Syrup on her menu. "The Plum Gochu was so intriguing my mind immediately flooded with ideas. The balance of sweet, tart and heat are perfect and stand up to other strong flavors," Lee says.

Yuzu Juniper Thyme Syrup is an herbaceous blend of yuzu juice layered with thyme and juniper and complemented by a medley of citrus juices. Its culinary-inspired profile delivers bright citrus intensity balanced by delicate herbal aromatics, giving chefs and bartenders precision and clarity across sweet and savory formats. Executive Pastry Chef Ashutosh Gairola of La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA, is using Yuzu Juniper Thyme Syrup in citrus tarts, sorbets and plated desserts. "Working with these new syrups allowed me to layer flavors with precision and clarity. The purity and balance deliver vibrant citrus brightness and delicate herbal aromatics without overpowering the dessert," Gairola says

Honeysuckle Orange Blossom Syrup is a luscious, full-bodied blend of honeysuckle nectar and orange blossom layered over citrus and apple juices. Its aromatic, botanical profile delivers delicate floral brightness balanced with structured sweetness, giving chefs and bartenders clarity and control across desserts, sauces and beverage programs. Chef Gairola uses Honeysuckle Orange Blossom Syrup in citrus pavlovas, sorbets and plated creations."The Honeysuckle Orange Blossom has a delicate floral brightness that pairs beautifully with citrus," Gairola says. "This level of balance allows every flavor note to be intentional and expressive."

Chai Cardamom Syrup is a symphony of warm spices crafted to deliver aromatic depth in a ready-to-use format. Notes of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger juice, cloves and star anise provide layered warmth and complexity, allowing chefs and bartenders to build sweet, savory and beverage applications with consistency and ease. Executive Chef Mike Thorp of The Mustang Club in Bowling Green, KY, incorporates Chai Cardamom Syrup in a sweet potato fondant tart finished with a mirror glaze."It has a warmth and aromatic depth that usually takes hours of blooming spices to achieve," Thorp says. "The versatility on the plate and in the glass is remarkable."

Blood Orange Syrup is an artisanal syrup crafted with real blood orange juice and vegan cane sugar. Its premium, true-to-fruit profile delivers vibrant citrus flavor balanced by natural sweetness and bright acidity. Private Chef and Consultant Jacob Whitson of Whitson Hospitality in Nashville, TN, uses Blood Orange Syrup to create a citrus reduction for roasted seafood and a seasonal craft cocktail. "It delivers a vibrant, perfectly balanced flavor with just the right sweetness and acidity to elevate every creation," Whitson says.

Passion Fruit Syrup is a craft syrup made with real passion fruit juice and vegan cane sugar, offering bold tropical character with balanced sweetness and lively acidity. Its true-to-fruit profile performs seamlessly across sauces, glazes, desserts, cocktails and spirit-free beverages, giving chefs and bartenders a versatile, ready-to-use flavor foundation. Chef Whitson uses Passion Fruit Syrup in a passion fruit gastrique and a zero-proof spritz. "The notes are very balanced and easy to work with," Whitson says. "The vibrant flavor and clean finish make it incredibly versatile."

AVAILABILITY AND PACKAGING: All syrups are available this March via foodservice distribution in cases of 6 shelf-stable 16-oz. glass bottles.

Shelf life: Store unopened below 85°F for up to 18 months. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 months.

HOW TO BUY: Order The Perfect Purée's legacy products directly from the online store. Foodservice professionals and manufacturers can purchase from The Perfect Purée's network of foodservice distributors throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Request distributor information here.

Complimentary samples are always available to qualified foodservice professionals.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

The Perfect Purée is a premium fruit ingredient portfolio for culinary and beverage professionals that empowers creativity across the menu—from savory to sweet, dishes to desserts, and cocktails to coffee. For nearly 40 years, the brand has been a trusted industry partner known for the unmatched quality and consistency of its products, as well as its diversity of flavors—including signature staples like Strawberry, Red Raspberry and Tangerine, alongside specialty varieties like Lychee, Soursop, and Tamarind. The leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées, The Perfect Puréeʼs portfolio also includes its signature frozen fruit purées and concentrates, Tastecraft® Freeze-Dried Fruit, culinary-inspired craft fruit syrups, and Perfect Fruit Foams™, a groundbreaking new product category. Together, these formats offer chefs and bartenders a flexible, fruit-forward system that supports experimentation, efficiency, and creative expression without compromise. With foodservice distribution throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, The Perfect Purée is relied upon by restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries, brewers and manufacturers alike. For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com, or follow @theperfectpuree on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Debbie Rizzo, DRink PR

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SOURCE The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley