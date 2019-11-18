The Perfect Room Expands Its Star-Studded Roster With Seven New A-List Designers And Introduces A New User Experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Room, the first top-tier online design service that provides custom rooms, products, and unparalleled design expertise announced today that seven new design industry power players have been added to the site's roster of award-winning design talent. The Perfect Room also released a contemporary mobile-friendly format. In the coming months, additional content, including advice and interviews from leading tastemakers, videos of designers at play and a behind-the-scenes look into custom workshops and artisan studios will be introduced. The site will also be adding a brand-new Designer Discoveries section, which will be a curated shop comprised of antique and flea market finds from around the world, all hand-selected by the site's A+ design talent.

Founded by internationally-acclaimed interior and textiles designer Kathryn M. Ireland, The Perfect Room has elevated the digital design experience for sophisticated clients looking for something as simple as a room refresh to a full house install, all from the industry's most respected interior designers. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, The Perfect Room has expanded its roster of international design experts to include Alessandra Branca, Jane Churchill, Timothy Corrigan, Robert Couturier, Suzanne Kasler, David Netto and Robert Stilin, alongside founding members Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Jeffrey Alan Marks, Jeffrey Bilhuber, Rachel Ashwell, and Ireland herself.

Ireland intimately understands the designer-client relationship and has worked to include exclusive service offerings to help The Perfect Room customers with every step of their journey. Ireland notes, "The Perfect Room is filling the void of accessible high-end design by providing a solidified service to shop entire rooms, products, floor plans, mood boards, and more. Our newest ambassadors come from the East Coast and the West, across the pond and back, with styles ranging from classical elegance to contemporary comfort. The Perfect Room is the first turn-key solution to luxury design, and I can't wait to see our new ambassadors further our mission of highlighting good design, making luxury interiors more accessible than ever."

Most recently The Perfect Room collaborated with actress Caroline Lagerfelt on her New York pied-a-terre. Lagerfelt says, "The Perfect Room was a fantastic partner for me when I decided to redesign my NYC loft. The site provided an endless amount of design inspiration from top tier talent. And after working with their concierge design services, the Perfect Room delivered and seamlessly installed a stylish look that exceeded my expectations."

Since its official launch in January, The Perfect Room has been featured by some of the nation's most highly-reputable shelter publications including ELLE Decor, House Beautiful, Milieu, Galerie, Luxe Interiors + Design, Forbes and more. Learn more at theperfectroom.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Matt Walker

(323) 930-7930

matt@periodmedia.com

SOURCE The Perfect Room

Related Links

http://theperfectroom.com/

