The Perfect Solution for Active Dads This Father's Day

Dr. Doug's Balms Can Help Adventurous Fathers Stay Pain-Free, Off the Couch, and on Their Feet

CARMEL, Ind., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dads are heroes. They give their all for their families. They work day and night to make sure their loved ones have what they need. But they also need time, every once in a while, for some good old TLC.

For many dads, that self-care time comes through outdoor activities or rec sports leagues. For others, it might be working on a construction project or even, for older patriarchs, spending time playing with the grandkids.

Whatever the activity might be, the team at Dr. Doug's is well aware that the last thing dads want to do in their free time is manage pain. And yet, many of the most common fatherly habits come with the risk of things like joint pain, foot pain, back pain, and knee pain. These can spiral into further issues, like poor sleep and all of the negative elements that a bad night's rest can bring with it.

It's this struggle between fun activities and pain management that inspired the Dr. Doug's team to develop two of their most popular products: Dr. Doug's Magnesium Balm and Dr. Doug's Recovery Balm.

The former starts with Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm formula, which incorporates six simply-yet-powerful key organic ingredients:

Beeswax.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Extra virgin coconut oil.

Shea butter.

Vitamin E.

Peppermint and Lavender essential oils.

Along with this core formula, the Magnesium Balm adds magnesium chloride into the mix. This potent chemical compound has many benefits including providing pain relief from migraines, muscle cramps, restless legs, and general body soreness.

Dr. Doug's Recovery Balm takes things even further by combining the original Miracle Balm components with magnesium and Arnica Montana sunflower cream. This makes it ideal for recovery applications, such as addressing joint pain, stiffness, and swelling, after intensive activities.

One way or another, dads tend to stay busy. That said, Dr. Doug's Magnesium and Recovery balms can make excellent gifts this Father's Day. They're the perfect way to show a dad that they're seen and loved by reciprocating just a little bit of that care that they provide so faithfully over the years.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com.

