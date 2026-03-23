THE PERFECT SPRING CULTURAL ROAD TRIP: "A TREASURY OF VOICES" BRINGS HISTORY TO LIFE IN ST. AUGUSTINE

A Treasury of Voices, produced by Limelight Theatre, is a perfect spring road trip experience in St. Augustine. Post this

Originally constructed circa 1750 by royal decree of Spain's King Ferdinand VI for Spanish Royal Treasurer Juan Estevan de Peña, the Peña-Peck House stands as one of St. Augustine's most significant historic homes. Built of coquina on the first floor, with a second story added after 1837 by Dr. Seth Peck, the home and its garden offer an authentic backdrop for this immersive experience.

A Treasury of Voices takes place on select Saturdays now through May 2, 2026, with tours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. More than a traditional museum tour, the experience transforms the historic home into a living stage, where guests encounter professional actors portraying figures from Spanish and British colonial eras, along with members of the Peck family and the women who shaped the home's legacy. Through interactive storytelling, period costuming, and site-specific performances, visitors experience 276 years of history unfolding around them.

Limelight Theatre was responsible for all creative and production elements, including historical research, original script development, casting, costume design, and overall artistic direction—bringing a fully realized theatrical production into one of Florida's most historic settings.

"Limelight Theatre is honored to be commissioned by the Peña-Peck House to create A Treasury of Voices," said Sherrie Provence, executive director of Limelight Theatre. "This partnership gave us the opportunity to build an entirely new work from the ground up—stretching beyond the traditional stage to pioneer a new form of storytelling in our community."

"We are thrilled to present this new event to our visitors, sharing the stories of those who lived and worked in this historic house," said Brooke Gast, president of The Woman's Exchange of St. Augustine, which operates the Peña-Peck House. "By partnering with Limelight Theatre, we are able to share these stories in a format that is dynamic, educational, and deeply personal—inviting visitors to connect emotionally with St. Augustine's past."

The Peña-Peck House is operated by The Woman's Exchange of St. Augustine, whose volunteer members preserve the property, lead tours, manage it as an event venue, and operate its gift shop—recognized as St. Augustine's oldest artisan market. Proceeds support historic preservation, local artisans, and college scholarships for women age 25 and older.

Together, the Peña-Peck House and Limelight Theatre are introducing a pioneering cultural experience that expands how history is interpreted and how theatre is experienced—positioning St. Augustine as a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and cultural travelers alike.

Whether planning a weekend road trip, a heritage-focused vacation, or simply looking for a unique experience along Florida's Historic Coast, A Treasury of Voices offers an unforgettable way to step into the past.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for children 16 and younger. Advance reservations are encouraged. Reservations can be made at www.penapeckhouse.com/events/.

About Limelight Theatre

Limelight Theatre is St. Augustine's only year-round community theatre. The organization presents a full season of musicals, plays and youth productions and offers theatre education programs for children and adults. In 2026, the theatre celebrates its 35th anniversary, while the building it occupies marks 50 years in operation.

Limelight Theatre

11 Old Mission Ave

St. Augustine, FL 32084

About the Peña-Peck House

The Historic Peña-Peck House Museum, located in the heart of St. Augustine, is one of the city's most treasured historic homes, dating to approximately 1750. Operated by The Woman's Exchange of St. Augustine, the house preserves and interprets centuries of local history.

Peña-Peck House

143 St. George Street

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Broadcast & Media Opportunities

Media are invited to attend a tour or schedule a behind-the-scenes visit for interviews and B-roll inside the historic Peña-Peck House. Executive Director Sherrie Provence and representatives from The Woman's Exchange are available to discuss the creation of this immersive, site-specific theatrical experience and its impact on historic storytelling in St. Augustine.

SOURCE Limelight Theatre