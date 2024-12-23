The Perfect Welcome to 2025

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inns of Monterey invites travelers to embrace the season and create lasting memories this winter. Each Inn offers a distinct location and theme, ensuring every traveler can find a space that resonates with their personal style. Explore our special packages, from romantic escapes to family fun, and plan an unforgettable weekend retreat or an extended vacation to beat the winter blues and discover Monterey's coastal charm. 

Monterey is home to the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, exceptional dining venues, and the serene beachfront, perfect for leisurely walks. Nature enthusiasts can choose from the area's many hiking trails or embark on a breathtaking drive along the iconic 17-Mile Drive. For those seeking relaxation and pampering, Desuar Spas offers rejuvenating treatments inspired by the tranquil surroundings. Monterey offers something for everyone, from local art exhibitions to lively farmers' markets and performing arts. Travelers will particularly enjoy the vibrant Cannery Row and the shopping scene in downtown Monterey. Join us this winter to warm your heart and create unforgettable experiences in this enchanting destination.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel and Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District. Guests staying one night can enjoy a second night for 50% off. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.
(800) 222-2446. www.hotelcasamunras.com.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. The popular Table for Two Romance Package includes accommodations for two and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Spindrift Inn is in the district's center at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 849-1879. www.spindriftinn.com 

Monterey Bay Inn is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features sweeping water views. Stay one night or more and receive a 15% discount. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Wave Street Inn is ideally located near the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. Guests staying three nights receive a 15% discount, and the fourth night is 25% off. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinn.com

Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers who enjoy period décor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property. Guests staying three nights receive a 15% discount, and the fourth night is 25% off. Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 232-4141.
www.victorianinn.com

