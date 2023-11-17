The performance of Shanxi Fenjiu in the first three quarters of 2023 far exceeded the whole year of 2022

TAIYUAN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenjiu, known as the "soul of Chinese Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor)", has a history of more than 6,000 years. Fenjiu's raw grain planting base is in the golden planting geographical zone of 36-45 degrees north latitude, and the water for brewing Fenjiu is taken from the deep karst mineral water 840 meters underground, which is a kind of natural weak alkaline water, making Fenjiu look clear and pure.

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Distillery Co., Ltd. released the third quarter report of 2023 recently, achieving operating revenue of 26.744 billion yuan, an increase of 20.78% year-on-year, and net profit 9.431 billion yuan, up 32.68% year-on-year during the reporting period. The performance of Shanxi Fenjiu in the first three quarters of 2023 has exceeded the whole year of last year, and the results are gratifying.

Fenjiu has always adhered to the first-class quality. The high-quality raw grain, pure natural water source and pollution-free production process make Fenjiu a synonym for "healthy liquor". The improvement of performance has further expanded the reputation of Fenjiu, making Fenjiu brand root in people's hearts deeply and promoting the international fame of Fenjiu products.

