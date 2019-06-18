NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global pericarditis drugs market is currently witnessing a high patient pool seeking treatment for the disease. Pericarditis is the most commonly occurring disease of the pericardium. It is the cause for 5% of the total emergency visits to healthcare professionals for chest pain, whereas, in Western Hemisphere, idiopathic pericarditis is the underlying cause for more than 90% cases. Acute pericarditis is diagnosed in 90% cases and is idiopathic in nature, whereas the remaining 10% cases of the total pericarditis diagnosed patients are secondary to bacterial and viral infections, myocardial infarction, autoimmune diseases, uremia, cardiac surgery, trauma, radiation, and any malignancy. Thus, the rising prevalence of pericarditis increases the demand for pericarditis drugs, which drives market growth. Our analysts have predicted that the pericarditis drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023. Our analysts have predicted that the pericarditis drugs market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.







Recurrent pericardial effusion is the most common complication that occurs after cardiac surgery. Postpericardiotomy syndrome (PPS) is a medical condition that is characterized by the inflammation of the pericardium, which occurs after one to six weeks after surgical incision of the pericardium. Clinically, PPS is characterized by fever, eosinophilia, and pleuritis, and medication treatment involves the use of aspirin and other NSAIDs. In the last few years, colchicine has been evolved as a potent treatment option for recurrent pericardial effusion. The anti-inflammatory effect of colchicine is linked to the ability of the drug to bind with tubulin, resulting in inhibition of neutrophil motility and activity, thereby reducing the inflammation. Colchicine acts by suppressing or inhibiting various leukocytes and fibroblasts at the site of inflammation. Hence, the rising cases of PPS increase the demand for pericarditis drugs, which contributes to market growth.



The global pericarditis drugs market is predominantly led by NSAIDs and colchicine, owing to their therapeutic benefits. However, they are related to potential side effects. For instance, the US FDA had issued warnings on the use of NSAIDs, stating that they increase the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in patients who had a history of coronary artery disease and are being simultaneously receiving NSAIDs. These adverse events are related to the long-term use of these drugs and their escalating dosage. Considering the side effects associated with pericarditis drugs, there is limited use of these drugs in patients with other comorbid cardiovascular diseases, which will hinder the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising prevalence of pericarditis and the increasing incidence of recurrent pericardial effusion post cardiac surgery will provide considerable growth opportunities to the pericarditis drugs manufacturers. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



