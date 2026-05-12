The Perimenopause Conversation Has Arrived. But Clarity Has Not. Flo Health Aims to Change That

66% of women ages 38–50 say they felt better prepared for puberty than perimenopause, according to nationally representative consumer survey

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The perimenopause conversation has shifted. We've gone from silence to an influx of oversimplified, unverified advice that makes it harder for many women to understand what's actually happening in their bodies. Doctors are increasingly cautioning women to be skeptical of unproven solutions and to seek medically validated guidance.1 To combat this, Flo Health, the #1 OBGYN recommended women's health app, is launching new, doctor-backed and medically-verified perimenopause tools to help dispel confusion and allow women to proactively take control of their health.

Flo Health launches new doctor-backed perimenopause tools to help women understand symptoms, explore medically verified relief options, and navigate hormonal changes with personalized support. Flo Health’s new perimenopause experience helps women better understand symptoms, hormonal shifts, and treatment options through medically verified insights and personalized support. Designed with input from medical experts, the tools help women navigate perimenopause symptoms like brain fog, night sweats, anxiety, sleep changes, and irregular periods with greater clarity and confidence.

According to a recent Flo study, 1 in 3 women in the US aged 35+ still don't know if they're in perimenopause, underscoring a persistent gap between rising awareness and real understanding.2 That gap shows up clearly in how women describe their own experience. In a new, nationally represented consumer survey conducted by Flo Health and Wakefield Research, 66% of U.S. women age 38-50 said they felt better prepared to enter puberty than perimenopause - a stark reflection of how this life stage remains under-explained, under-supported, and often misunderstood.

And the consequences are deeply personal. The same survey found that 52% of women in relationships say perimenopause has impacted their romantic partnerships, while 48% say it has affected their ability to exercise and stay active, highlighting how this life stage can ripple into nearly every aspect of daily life.

"We're finally talking about perimenopause - but we're still getting it wrong," says Anna Klepchukova, Chief Medical Officer at Flo. "Women in their 40s are confident, empowered people being left guessing what is happening to their bodies because they are navigating a flood of conflicting narratives about their health. Flo is focused on bringing clarity through evidence-based, medically-backed insights women can trust, which we believe is more important than ever as the perimenopause conversation continues to rise."

To close this gap between confusion and clarity, Flo is announcing four new and updated in-app tools, powered by doctors, that work together to give women a complete picture of their health and meet them wherever they may be on their perimenopause journey.

Tools for Reducing Uncertainty: Perimenopause Symptom Checker is a self-assessment that helps you understand and figure out if your current symptoms might be a match to perimenopause. Perimenopause Score - Get a score that reflects how severely your symptoms are impacting you, and track how they're changing over time. This will help you build a clearer picture of your symptoms, spot new patterns, and get tips for feeling better.

Track Where You Are on the Journey: Menopause Timeline - Explore where you might be in your menopause journey. Estimate which phase you're in, what that means for today, and how to prepare for what's next.

Feel Empowered in Conversations with Your Doctor: Relief Options - Medically-verified range of treatments and tips and solutions for relief matched to specific symptoms you are experiencing. This will help you understand and compare options - from medications to lifestyle changes - and find a path to relief you can confidently discuss with your doctor.



This new suite of Flo for Perimenopause features will be available to Flo Premium users beginning May 2026.

About Flo Health

Flo Health is the #1 Health and Fitness app worldwide and the #1 OB-GYN-recommended platform for period and cycle tracking. In 2024, Flo became the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic and now supports 80 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide. Powered by a network of over 100+ medical experts, Flo guides women through every stage of their health journey – from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause – offering curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, daily educational content, and a private community for users to share questions or concerns. Through its Pass it on Project, Flo has donated 28M Flo Premium subscriptions to improve health literacy to women in need, aiming to reach up to one billion. A leader in privacy and security, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards as part of the company's commitment to privacy.

For more information, please visit https://flo.health.

Survey Methodology

The Flo Health Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. women ages 38-50, between March 24th and March 30th, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted.

PR contacts

Samantha Wannemacher

Flo Health

[email protected]

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

1 Associated Press, "Menopause products flood the market as women seek relief, but experts warn many lack evidence," AP News, May 2026.

2 Based on a 2025 cross-sectional study of 7,640 US women aged 35+

SOURCE Flo Health UK Limited