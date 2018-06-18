LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing installations of video surveillance for security systems is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market.



The perimeter intrusion detection systems market is estimated to be USD 10.73 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing installations of video surveillance for security systems and rising demand for remote access through the cloud and wireless technology in security systems. However, False Alarm Rates (FAR) have become a concern for the perimeter security industry and thus, acts as a key factor restraining the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market.



Based on component, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for integration of visual alarm verification in video surveillance systems and video analytics.



Based on deployment type, the open area segment is expected to lead the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. Increased terrorist activities and rise in demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems from the transportation sector facilitates the deployment of security solutions in open areas, such as airports and railways.



Based on region, the perimeter intrusion detection systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.This growth can be attributed to the increased terrorist activities and the rise in government funding.



The Middle Eastern & African region has witnessed a massive amount of infrastructural development over the past few years, which has contributed to the increased need for security solutions. These solutions secure tangible and intangible assets from security threats and risks that might hamper operational functionality of the company.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally.

• By Company Type: Tier: 17%, Tier: 33%, and Tier: 50%

• By Designation: C Level: 35%, D Level: 60%, and Others: 5%

• By Region: North America: 39%, Europe: 29%, Asia Pacific: 14%, Middle East & Africa: 11%, and Latin America: 7%



Research Coverage

The perimeter intrusion detection systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.Based on component, the market has been segmented into solutions & services.



The solutions segment has been further classified into sensors and video surveillance systems, whereas, the services segment has been further classified into professional services and managed services.Based on deployment type, the market has been segmented into open area, fence mounted, and buried.



Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).The vertical segment covers critical infrastructure, military & defense, government, transportation, industrial, correctional facilities, commercial, and others (educational facilities, townships, and residential apartments).



Key regions covered in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



