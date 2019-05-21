NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



The high demand for peripheral nerve simulators over oral medications is expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. These simulators reduce or eliminate the use of narcotic drugs. They also allow pain relief by offering target specific treatment in patients with refractory or chronic pain conditions, including complex regional pain syndrome, and cranial neuralgias. Thus, rising demand for peripheral nerve simulators over conventional oral medications will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the peripheral nerve stimulators market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5777282/?utm_source=PRN







Market Overview



Increasing aging population and rising nerve injury cases



The growing older population and rising nerve injury cases are expected to drive the global peripheral nerve stimulators market during the forecast period.



Complications associated with peripheral nerve stimulators



Complications associated with the use of peripheral nerve stimulators include infection, pain, bleeding, allergic reaction, difficulties in relieving pain in large nerve gaps, chances of failure to relieve pain or increase pain, hematoma, and blunt or sharp nerve trauma.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the peripheral nerve stimulators market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. PNS manufacturers consistently focusing on innovating products and technologies to enhance their device capabilities, thereby increasing product sales and revenue outcomes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5777282/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

