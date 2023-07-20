The Perishable Goods Transportation Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% from 2021 to 2026 | Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The perishable goods transportation market size is expected to increase by USD 6.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22%, according to Technavio – The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wincanton Plc, and Orient Overseas International Ltd. Download the sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wincanton Plc, and Orient Overseas International Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (MPS, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and bakery and confectionery) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Drivers- The rising demand for processed food is one of the key drivers supporting the perishable goods transportation market growth. Breakfast cereals, dairy products, meat, poultry, and vegetables are mainly considered Processed food. This rising demand is due to the increase in the level of disposable income which has changed people's spending behavior. As a result, they are trying and experiencing different food varieties irrespective of their price. In addition, modernization has helped in the transport of varieties of processed foods which includes tinned vegetables and ready meals. This drives the demand for perishable goods transportation in different countries globally. For example, the China-Australian free trade agreement helped Australian exporters to reduce the impact of the tariffs on agricultural and processed foods. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The adoption of eco-friendly vehicles is one of the major perishable goods transportation market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Environmental awareness among the people has raised concerns over vehicle pollution. As a result, vendors have a smaller carbon footprint and generate fewer pollutants, are been considered by the shippers to transport across the countries. Furthermore, many refrigerated transport providers have switched to eco-friendly electric vehicles which run on renewable sources of energy to address environmental concerns. Major companies are adopting green logistics concept which is related to fleet management, green storage and packaging, logistics environment management, green transportation, and logistics innovation. For example, XPO Logistics owns the largest natural gas truck fleet in Europe and has also introduced mega-trucks in Spain which have been approved by the government. Hence, the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- Food safety issues are one of the significant factors hindering the perishable goods transportation market growth. Damage and spoiling are very sensitive issues with perishable foods due to which transporting the food requires careful handling. Food safety problems can arise from failure at any point in the process. Cooling is required before transporting perishable food items to reefers. As a result, the product's quality is affected by a direct transfer without cooling. In order to establish hygienic conditions, reefers must also be maintained and sanitized before export. Reefer operation always needs to be closely monitored to prevent failure. In addition, cooling refrigerators must be inspected both before and during the transport process as part of preventive maintenance. Hence, these food safety issues are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The perishable goods transportation market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Perishable Goods Transportation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the perishable goods transportation market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the perishable goods transportation market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the perishable goods transportation market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of perishable goods transportation market vendors

The connected logistics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.32% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 62,287.98 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by mode of transportation (roadways, railways, airways, and waterways), type (software services, IT services, and hardware services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The effective management of temperature-sensitive products is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The dropshipping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 374.91 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (electronics and media, fashion, toys/hobby/DIY, furniture and appliances, and others), delivery (domestic and international), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing e-commerce industry is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 6.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wincanton Plc, and Orient Overseas International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

