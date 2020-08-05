The Personal Injury Law Firm of Attorney Brian White & Associates, P.C., in Houston, TX, Launches New Website

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Brian White & Associates, P.C. has launched its new website in order to better serve its clients in Houston and throughout Texas. As a leading personal injury law firm in Houston, they needed a website to highlight their multimedia and results.

Brian White tells us, "We're confident that our new site will result in a much better user experience. We're excited to get feedback from our site visitors." The new website incorporates state-of-the-art technology to allow for a seamless experience between desktop and mobile devices. As more users turn to their smartphones when looking for attorneys, they really focused on creating an outstanding mobile experience.

About Attorney Brian White & Associates:

Since 2002, the Houston personal injury law firm of Attorney Brian White & Associates, P.C., has provided the residents of Houston with excellent legal representation. At Attorney Brian White & Associates, they pride themselves on giving each client an amazing experience. You can see their commitment to providing excellent representation by their 5/5 star Yelp review average, their 5/5 star Avvo review average, and their 4.8/5 Google review average. It's simple – at Attorney Brian White & Associates, P.C., the client comes first.

Attorney Brian White has been fighting for injury victims for over 17 years. His commitment to excellence has earned him the prestigious Avvo 10 Superb Rating, which is only given to attorneys with impressive careers. Brian is also Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial law – a distinction that only 3% of the attorneys in Texas have earned.

Despite the firm's size, the legal team at Attorney Brian White & Associates provides a personalized level of attention to every case. Brian White says, "I treat every case as if it were my own. I leave no stone unturned and fight for every penny that my clients are entitled to. I keep in close communication with my clients and promptly return phone calls. I understand that reputation is one of the most valuable assets that a lawyer has."

The firm has handled almost every personal injury case imaginable, from simple insurance claims to the most complicated catastrophic injures. Some of their most common practice areas are car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall injuries, and Jones Act cases.

They offer a free consultation, so call Attorney Brian White & Associates, P.C. today to discuss your case. Their attorneys will be happy to discuss your case with you without any obligation. Visit their Houston personal injury law office. They offer virtual consultations as well.

