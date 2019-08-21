The Personalization & CDP Summit 2019 to Explore 'Connecting in the Age of Machine Learning'

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergage, The 1-to-1 Platform company, today announced the agenda for The Personalization & CDP Summit 2019 , to be held Sept. 18-20, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. This sixth annual event will explore the theme of "Connecting in the Age of Machine Learning" – featuring keynotes, case studies, panel discussions, exclusive workshops and more to help attendees synthesize and activate their data to deliver 1-to-1 personalized experiences.

"Organizations today have vast – and ever-growing – quantities of customer data. They're seeking to tap into that data in a way that brings value to their company and, importantly, to each customer," said Karl Wirth, Evergage CEO and author of the award-winning book One-to-One Personalization in the Age of Machine Learning . "We look forward to exploring how to harness all that information – applying artificial intelligence and its subset, machine learning, to elevate the customer experience and create relevant cross-channel interactions that drive loyalty, engagement and conversions."

This premier industry event will bring together more than 300 marketing, e-commerce, customer experience, product management, data analysis and software development professionals. They'll hear from luminaries and leaders across the retail, technology, financial services, insurance, media, travel and other industries with strategies, techniques and real-world stories on implementing and applying personalization and customer data platform (CDP) technology.

Additional event information includes:

Title: The Personalization & CDP Summit 2019: Connecting in the Age of Machine Learning

When:

Sept. 18 – Opening reception

– Opening reception Sept. 19 – Keynotes, panels, breakout sessions, networking reception

– Keynotes, panels, breakout sessions, networking reception Sept. 20 – Product workshops, breakout sessions, closing reception

Where: The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer Street, Boston, MA

Keynote Speakers:

Abhishek Dalmia , managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Sheryl Kingstone, research vice president for customer experience and commerce, 451 Research

Karl Wirth , CEO and co-founder, Evergage

Additional Speakers: from Abercrombie & Fitch, Buildium, Carhartt, CIEE, Citrix, Evariant, Exact, Imprivata, Matalan, Quick Base, UMB Bank, Vision Retailing and more

More Event Highlights:

Content and keynotes on the state, value and future of CDPs , and their intersection and increased convergence with personalization engines

, and their intersection and increased convergence with personalization engines Panel discussions and case studies , with actionable takeaways from real CDP and personalization implementations

, with actionable takeaways from real CDP and personalization implementations Breakout tracks for B2B and B2C strategists and practitioners , with sessions including "Converting and Connecting with Prospects on the B2B Marketing Site," "Capitalizing on Shopper Data and the CDP to Deliver Exceptional Retail Experiences" and more

, with sessions including "Converting and Connecting with Prospects on the B2B Marketing Site," "Capitalizing on Shopper Data and the CDP to Deliver Exceptional Retail Experiences" and more A look at Evergage's platform roadmap – including exciting, upcoming features, capabilities and priorities – and Evergage product news

– including exciting, upcoming features, capabilities and priorities – and Networking and cocktail receptions

Full Agenda: https://events.evergage.com/summit2019/Agenda

Register: https://events.evergage.com/summit2019

Customer feedback from the 2018 Summit includes:

"The Personalization Summit 2018 ended up to be another reminder about why great conferences can make a big difference throughout the year," said Dennis White, web business analyst, Citrix. "Everyone I met reinforced that we're all in this together, at about the same place, and that we're turning personalization from an emerging technology into a standard digital marketing discipline." (See a blog post from White with more event takeaways.)

A 1.5-minute promotional video, including footage from the 2018 Summit, is available here .

Evergage's Summit comes on the heels of other news for the company. Last month, Evergage was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 1, positioned the highest overall for ability to execute. Earlier this year, Evergage earned a gold Stevie® Award in The American Business Awards® for improving personalization with artificial intelligence (AI). The company was also named Best CDP in the inaugural MarTech Breakthrough Awards.

For more information on The Personalization & CDP Summit, please visit https://events.evergage.com/summit2019 .

About Evergage

Only Evergage's real-time personalization and customer data platform (CDP) delivers The Power of 1, enabling companies to transform the dream of 1-to-1 engagement, across channels, into reality. Combining in-depth behavioral analytics and advanced machine learning with data from existing sources, Evergage provides the one solution you need to build a single, comprehensive view of each one of your customers and prospects and activate that data to deliver maximally relevant, individualized experiences – "in the moment," across touchpoints and at scale. Evergage's powerful and flexible cloud-based platform delivers personalization to billions of customers and visitors of hundreds of leading organizations across industries, including Carhartt, Citrix, Endurance International Group, Lenovo, Publishers Clearing House and Zumiez. Evergage is a five-time winner in the Stevie American Business Awards, four-time winner in the Golden Bridge Awards, three-time winner in the Best in Biz Awards and two-time CODiE Award winner. For more information, visit http://evergage.com or contact the company at info@evergage.com or 1-888-310-0589.

