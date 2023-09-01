The Personalized Gifts Market in UK to grow by USD 898.1 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing popularity of private-label brands to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personalized Gifts Market in UK is projected to increase by USD 898.1 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. The growing popularity of private-label brands is a key factor driving market growth. Private-label personalized gifts have grown in popularity and have become an important retail segment in the UK. Retailers are strategically emphasizing offerings such as personalized egg stamps, paper notebooks, and personalized hats, among others, under their own labels. Furthermore, this focus improves profitability and drives market growth significantly. Major retailers are also launching their exclusive range of personalized gifts. For example, Target Corp. provides personalized photo mugs and photo collage gifts. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market in UK

Company Landscape

The personalized gifts market in UK is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Dynamics

Major Trend - The rise in popularity of 3D personalized gifts is a major trend in the market.

The rise in popularity of 3D personalized gifts is a major trend in the market. Significant Challenge - The seasonal nature of product demand is a major challenge restricting the market growth.

Company Profiles

The personalized gifts market in UK report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Contrado Imaging Ltd., Create Gift Love, Etsy Inc., Forever Bespoke, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Getting Personal Ltd., Gift Inspiration Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., Henagon Ltd., Infinity Reliance Ltd., Moonpig.com Ltd., Name It Labels, Not Another Bill, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd., Papier Ltd., Photobox Ltd., Scribbler Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Present Finder, and Zazzle Inc..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and Offline), and product (non-photo personalized gifts, and photo personalized gifts).

The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The online sector includes a wide variety of personalized products available for purchase online, from personalized jewelry to specialty home decor. Not on the High Street is a leading company that has built customer loyalty by offering exclusive, personalized offers not available in retail stores traditional. Furthermore, consumers' growing preference for personalized gifts towards online channels is driven by convenience. This change has allowed companies to expand their product portfolio and serve a wider range of customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 898.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.66 Key companies profiled Contrado Imaging Ltd., Create Gift Love, Etsy Inc., Forever Bespoke, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Getting Personal Ltd., Gift Inspiration Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., Henagon Ltd., Infinity Reliance Ltd., Moonpig.com Ltd., Name It Labels, Not Another Bill, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd., Papier Ltd., Photobox Ltd., Scribbler Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Present Finder, and Zazzle Inc.

