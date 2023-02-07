The Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 16% During 2022-2028 - Arizton

Feb 07, 2023, 11:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the personalized nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% during 2022-2028. Rising technology innovation and advancements, growth opportunities through collaborations and strategic partnerships, and personalization shaping the food & healthcare industry are significant factors driving the market. North America accounts for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market. The growth in the region is majorly driven by increasing awareness among consumers about health and fitness. Nutrino, one of the players offering personalized nutrition applications, provides nutrition-related data, analysis, and technology services. The app FoodPrint helps in discovering the connection between an individual and food for a better understanding of nutrition consumption. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have started to understand more about the requirements and needs of consumers. The pandemic will continue to act as a significant driver for the personalized nutrition market in the long run.
Global Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 24.08 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 9.58 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
16.61 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Form, Application, End-User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia
|
Key Vendors
|
Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, Nutrigenomix, BASF SE, DSM, Atlas Biomed, DNAlysis, Persona, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Balchem, Wellness Coaches, DayTwo, BiogeniQ, mindbodygreen, Helix & Gene, Metagenics, Baze, GX Sciences, Viome, Zipongo, Care/of, DNAfit, Vitagene, InstaFit, Segterra, Nutrino, Nourished, Rootine, and Supp Nutrition
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
The R&D initiatives in personalized nutrition involve collaborative innovation as personalized nutrition requires technologies such as data tracking and collection to obtain individual health data. With these technologies, an individual's health data could be obtained, and by comprehensive data accumulation, the individual health database and standards could be established. Therefore, many players are collaborating with material suppliers, scientific research institutions, medical institutions, and other stakeholders to build a personalized nutrition industry alliance and integrate R&D, production, and education. The collaboration could help in the proper utilization of resources and effectively carrying out R&D activities and development solutions focusing on the application in the end market.
Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Personalized Nutrition Market
- Wellness is emerging as a priority for consumers, and innovations associated with personalized vitamins and DNA-based diets are transforming how they approach nutrition.
- The growing popularity of at-home diagnostics kits drives personalized nutrition as consumers look to comprehend their bodies and heritage better.
- Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for customized nutrition.
Vendor Insights
The personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous product upgrades. Presently, the market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.
Some prominent personalized nutrition market players with a dominant presence include BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway. Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Nutrigenomix launched a 70-gene test for personalized nutrition in 2020. The expanded panel adds to the biohacking toolkit, which assists dietitians in making DNA-based dietary recommendations customized to specific requirements and goals.
Key Company Profiles
- Amway
- Herbalife Nutrition
- Nutrigenomix
- BASF SE
- DSM
- Atlas Biomed
- DNAlysis
- Persona
- Bactolac Pharmaceutical
- Balchem
- Wellness Coaches
- DayTwo
- BiogeniQ
- mindbodygreen
- Helix & Gene
- Metagenics
- Baze
- GX Sciences
- Viome
- Zipongo
- Care/of
- DNAfit
- Vitagene
- InstaFit
- Segterra
- Nutrino
- Nourished
- Rootine
- Supp Nutrition
Market Segmentation
Product
- Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals
- Functional Foods & Beverages
- Sports Nutrigenomics
- Digitized DNA
Form
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powders
- Liquids
- Others
Application
- Standard Supplement
- Diseased-Based
- Sports Nutrition
End-User
- Direct-to-consumers
- Wellness & Fitness Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Institutions
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Sweden
- Finland
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Russia
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Israel
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.4.2 MARKET BY FORM
4.4.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION
4.4.4 MARKET BY END-USER
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.1 MARKET TRENDS
7.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
7.1.3 MARKET ENABLERS
7.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES
7.2 SEGMENT OVERVIEW
7.3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 MEASUREMENT TOOLS
8.2 OPPORTUNITIES & SOLUTIONS IN THE PERSONALIZED NUTRITION INDUSTRY
8.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.4 CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 RISING TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
9.2 GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH COLLABORATIONS AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
9.3 PERSONALIZATION SHAPING THE FOOD & HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISE IN THE AGING POPULATION
10.2 RISING HEALTH AWARENESS AMONG CONSUMERS
10.3 INCREASING DIGITAL HEALTHCARE
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 STRINGENT RULES AND REGULATIONS
11.2 COSTLY DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND NUTRITION PLANS
11.3 INSUFFICIENCY OF DATA STANDARDIZATION
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS & NUTRACEUTICALS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 FUNCTIONAL FOODS & BEVERAGES
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 SPORTS NUTRIGENOMICS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 DIGITALIZED DNA
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 FORM
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 TABLETS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 CAPSULES
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 POWDERS
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 LIQUIDS
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.7 OTHERS
14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 APPLICATION
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 STANDARD SUPPLEMENTS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 DISEASE-BASED
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 SPORTS NUTRITION
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 END-USER
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 DIRECT CONSUMERS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 WELLNESS & FITNESS CENTERS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 HOSPITALS & CLINICS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.6 INSTITUTIONS
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.7 OTHERS
16.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 NORTH AMERICA
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 PRODUCT
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 FORM
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 APPLICATION
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 END-USER
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES
18.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 PRODUCT
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 FORM
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 APPLICATION
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 END-USER
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.6 NORWAY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.7 SWEDEN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.8 FINLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.9 DENMARK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.10 BELGIUM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.11 SWITZERLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.12 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 PRODUCT
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 FORM
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 APPLICATION
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 END-USER
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.6 SINGAPORE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.7 INDONESIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.8 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 PRODUCT
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 FORM
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 APPLICATION
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 END-USER
21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.4 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.5 ISRAEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 LATIN AMERICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 PRODUCT
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 FORM
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 APPLICATION
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 END-USER
22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.3 COLOMBIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 AMWAY
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 HERBALIFE NUTRITION
24.3 NUTRIGENOMIX
24.4 BASF
24.5 DSM
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 ATLAS BIOMED
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 DNALYSIS
25.3 PERSONA
25.4 BACTOLAC PHARMACEUTICAL
25.5 BALCHEM
25.6 WELLNESS COACHES
25.7 DAYTWO
25.8 BIOGENIQ
25.9 MINDBODYGREEN
25.10 HELIX & GENE
25.11 METAGENICS
25.12 BAZE
25.13 GX SCIENCES
25.14 VIOME
25.15 ZIPONGO
25.16 CARE/OF
25.17 DNAFIT
25.18 VITAGENE
25.19 INSTAFIT
25.2 SEGTERRA
25.21 NUTRINO
25.22 NOURISHED
25.23 ROOTINE
25.24 SUPP NUTRITION
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 PRODUCT
27.2 FORM
27.3 APPLICATION
27.4 END-USER
27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.6 NORTH AMERICA
27.6.1 PRODUCT
27.6.2 FORM
27.6.3 APPLICATION
27.6.4 END-USER
27.7 EUROPE
27.7.1 PRODUCT
27.7.2 FORM
27.7.3 APPLICATION
27.7.4 END-USER
27.8 APAC
27.8.1 PRODUCT
27.8.2 FORM
27.8.3 APPLICATION
27.8.4 END-USER
27.9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
27.9.1 PRODUCT
27.9.2 FORM
27.9.3 APPLICATION
27.9.4 END-USER
27.1 LATIN AMERICA
27.10.1 PRODUCT
27.10.2 FORM
27.10.3 APPLICATION
27.10.4 END-USER
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997480/PERSONALIZED_NUTRITION_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
