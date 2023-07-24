The Pet Dental Health Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2022 to 2027|Rise in the number of pet dental procedures is a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet dental health market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,928.1 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.02%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Dental Health Market

The pet dental health market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc., Ark Naturals Co., Bark Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Cosmos Corp., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Dentalaire International, ImRex Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetIQ Inc., Petosan AS, Petsmile, Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Central Garden and Pet Co.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Pet dental health market

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, and others), type (services and products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The services segmen t will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The various dental health services provided to pets, such as dental cleaning, check-ups, and treatments are included in this segment. Overall, health and well-being are the major concern in pets as for human beings. Furthermore, poor dental health can lead to a variety of health concerns such as gum disease, tooth decay, and infections. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

t will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The various dental health services provided to pets, such as dental cleaning, check-ups, and treatments are included in this segment. Overall, health and well-being are the major concern in pets as for human beings. Furthermore, poor dental health can lead to a variety of health concerns such as gum disease, tooth decay, and infections. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market. The growth in the region is due to the expanding companion animal adoption and rising per capita animal healthcare and product expenditure among pet owners. Furthermore, the demand for these services is also increasing due to the awareness of pet health among pet owners and an increase in the frequency of dental treatments for pets. Hence, this awareness among pet owners is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027: – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high prevalence of pet dental diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The most frequent clinical condition found in cats and dogs is Periodontal disease. This can be avoided in pets by brushing their teeth. Furthermore, these diseases can cause serious health problems ranging from tooth loss to organ failure. As a result, the demand for various products such as dental cleaning, surgeries, dental treats, pet toothpaste, brush, and other materials is increasing. Hence, the rising frequency of a variety of dental health-related disorders in pets is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the number of pet dental procedures is a major trend in the market. Pet owners are becoming aware of the link between oral health and overall pet health, due to which they are seeking veterinarian care to address dental issues in their pets. Furthermore, new instruments and techniques have been developed to clean and remove teeth, treat periodontal disease, and even perform root canals on animals. Hence, these rising procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The limited availability of qualified professionals in pet dental health is a major challenge restricting market growth. There is a shortage of veterinarians with specialized education and practical knowledge, which is important to offer superior dental treatment for animals. As a result, it increases the extended wait times for appointments. The qualified veterinarian is not available easily, and increased costs for pet care services. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pet Dental Health Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pet dental health market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pet dental health market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pet dental health market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pet dental health market vendors

Pet Dental Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,928.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc., Ark Naturals Co., Bark Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Cosmos Corp., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Dentalaire International, ImRex Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetIQ Inc., Petosan AS, Petsmile, Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Central Garden and Pet Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

