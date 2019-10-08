NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in PET foam core market to 2024 by end use industry (wind energy, transportation and building & construction) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)



The future of the PET foam core market looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, transportation, and building & construction industries. The PET foam core market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing use of lightweight materials in the end use industries and substitution of PVC and SAN with PET foam core due to its recyclability.



Emerging trends which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include recycled PET as raw material for PET foam core production and development of multi density PET cores with improved strength properties.



The study includes the PET foam core market size and forecast for the PET foam core market through 2024, segmented by end use industry and region as follows:



PET Foam Core Market by End Use Industry [Volume (kt) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Wind EnergyTransportationBuilding & ConstructionOthers



PET Foam Core Market by Region [Volume (kt) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America EuropeAPAC ROW

Some of the PET foam core companies profiled in this report include Armacell, Gurit, 3A Composites, and Diab.



In this market, wind energy, transportation and building & construction are the major end use industries. The analyst forecasts that the wind energy will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of PET foam core.



Europe will remain the largest market by value and volume due to increasing demand of PET foam core in transportation and wind energy industries. Asia pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use market.



Some of the features of "PET Foam Core Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: PET foam core market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: PET foam core market size by various applications such as end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: PET foam core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PET foam core in the PET foam core market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PET foam core in the PET foam core market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. How big the opportunities for PET foam core market by end use industry (wind energy, transportation and building & construction) and region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the PET foam core market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this PET foam core market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the PET foam core market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the PET foam core market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this PET foam core market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the PET foam core industry?



