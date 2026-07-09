The Pet Food Industry's Biggest Labeling Change in 40 Years Is Here. Retailers Who Get Ahead of It Avoid the Disruption

RL Labs helps pet food brands and retailers assess supplier readiness for AAFCO's Pet Food Label Modernization initiative before compliance becomes a retail shelf challenge.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every pet food label on the shelf is about to change. AAFCO's Pet Food Label Modernization (PFLM) initiative is the most significant update to pet food labeling in more than 40 years, requiring a new Pet Nutrition Facts format and additional testing to support label claims. The model regulations were published in January 2024, and most manufacturers have yet to begin the transition. For retailers, that gap matters as much as it does for brands: a vendor caught unprepared becomes a category management problem before it becomes a shelf problem.

PFLM Label Requirements

Founded by Sharon Vessels, RL Labs helps manufacturers and retailers manage the shift to PFLM before it becomes a problem.

"Retailers learn fast that a labeling deadline isn't just a manufacturer's problem," said Sharon Vessels, CEO of RL Labs. "When a vendor isn't ready, it becomes a category management problem, a returns problem, and eventually a compliance problem. The retailers and brands paying attention now won't be scrambling as the deadline closes in."

PFLM applies across complete foods, treats, mixers, supplements, and veterinary diets, including private label. RL Labs' compliance services, including guaranteed analysis, nutritional panel generation, and finished-product testing for health claims, are already fully built out. Brands can access the free guide, A Pet Food Brand's Roadmap to AAFCO PFLM Compliance, at rllabs.com to get started.

Retailers and brands interested in PFLM compliance testing can visit rllabs.com or call 877-753-6631.

About RL Food Testing Laboratory

RL Food Testing Laboratory is a Los Angeles-based lab that partners with food, pet food, and supplement manufacturers to simplify testing and compliance from nutrition labeling and shelf life studies to the new AAFCO Pet Food Label Modernization requirements. Founded in 2005 and working exclusively with ISO/IEC 17025-accredited lab partners, RL Labs consistently receives hundreds of independently verified five-star reviews on Trustpilot and brings two decades of industry expertise and a consultative approach that delivers results. Learn more at rllabs.com.

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Media Contact:

Susan Fecko, Black Dog Studio PR

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SOURCE RL Labs