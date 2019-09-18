The Pet Gal Named One of Top Austin Area Women-Owned Businesses for 2018 Total Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pet Gal, an award-winning professional pet sitting and dog walking company, was listed as one of the top women-owned businesses in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal. The 2019 list of women-owned businesses published Sept. 13, 2019, and is ranked by 2018 gross revenue. The Pet Gal ranked 62 out of 80 companies, up five spots from last year.

"The Pet Gal is honored and humbled to be part of such a distinguished list of women-owned firms in the Austin area," said Susan Anderson, founder and owner, at The Pet Gal. "We set out ten years ago to promote the advocacy and welfare animals in Austin while at the same time offer highly personal pet sitting and dog walking services that allowed pet owners to leave their house guilt-free. Having been named a top women-owned business reflects the loyalty of our clients and our Pet Gals and Guys who are committed to caring for our clients' pets as if they were their own."

The 2019 list of women-owned businesses is one of Austin Business Journal's most responded to lists behind lists of largest employers and largest private companies. To be eligible, firms must be at least 51 percent women-owned and have headquarters in the Austin area. For this list, Austin Business Journal relies on list surveys and Inc. 5000 data. Companies responding represent a myriad of industries and services from real estate, engineering, and technology to staffing and marketing.

About The Pet Gal

The Pet Gal is an Austin based professional sitting and dog walking company with a tremendous passion for the welfare and advocacy of animals at the local level. Founded in 2009, the company started with one client and today works with more than 4,000 happy clients supported by more than 60 pet sitters and walkers (known as "Pet Gals and Guys"). The Pet Gal offers a full line of services including Pet Sitting, Dog Walking, Pet Taxi, Wedding Pet Attendant, and Ranch Sitting for clients in the Greater Austin area, Colorado Springs, and Kailua-Kona. Its highly trained Pet Gals and Guys, their attention to detail, and passion for animals has enabled The Pet Gal to maintain an exemplary rating on Google+ and Yelp for more than nine years. To learn more about the company's services, visit www.thepetgal.com.

