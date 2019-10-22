The Pet Leadership Council Announces Launch of Be Dog Smart™

"We recognize the value puppies and dogs bring to their owners, and we want to encourage consumers to be active participants in understanding dog acquisition," said Bob Vetere, executive director of the PLC. "Through our Be Dog Smart initiative, we are collaborating with companies and organizations throughout the pet care community to educate consumers and to promote and recognize excellent and responsible care of companion animals."

Those looking to add a dog to their household should be properly informed on how to choose their pet, which includes knowing the right questions to ask, regardless of how they acquire their dog. People should be well-positioned to obtain the companion animal they wish to have, with confidence in their knowledge of acquisition and the pet's health and overall well-being.

"Whether consumers choose to 'adopt or shop', we want to help assure the dog or puppy they bring into their home was raised under high standards of pet care," said Vetere. "Be Dog Smart will educate consumers, so they know what to look for when adding a dog to their family."

At the core of the Be Dog Smart initiative is a user-guided website that offers consumers robust, easy-to-understand information before bringing home a new puppy or dog, such as costs to consider, important questions to ask and information on identifying responsible breeders, shelters, rescues and pet stores. The website is an unbiased, resource-rich guide that assists consumers throughout the entire dog acquisition process and into dog ownership.

The Be Dog Smart website was developed in partnership with industry experts from a variety of backgrounds, including those involved in responsible breeding, shelter and rescues, animal welfare, academia and others who work to assure the best care and well-being of companion animals.

"Responsible dog acquisition starts with the knowledge to make an informed decision, which is what Be Dog Smart is all about," said Vetere. "By asking the right questions, researching credible sources and demanding transparency from those who provide companion animals, consumers will not only be taking the right steps when welcoming a new dog into the family, but also will build demand for responsible breeders, retailers and shelters."

For more information about the Be Dog Smart initiative, visit www.BeDogSmart.org.

About the Pet Leadership Council

The Pet Leadership Council is made up of pet industry leaders, animal welfare, veterinarians and academia and advocates for pets and those who serve and support them by promoting responsible pet ownership and educating the public on efforts to improve the health and well-being of companion animals. Members include: American Humane, American Kennel Club, Animal Supply Co., American Pet Products Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, Central Garden and Pet, Florida Tropical Fish Farms Association, Human Animal Bond Research Institute, Mars Petcare, Petco, Petland, Petmate, PetSmart, Phillips, Pet Industry Distributors Association, Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, Segrest Farms, Spectrum Brands, Worldwise, and World Pet Association. Visit www.PetLeadershipCouncil.org for more information.

