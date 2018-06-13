The Petco Foundation Honors Lifesaving Animal Welfare Heroes

"The Petco Foundation's Lifesaving Awards are a way to celebrate and recognize the incredible, lifesaving work that takes place across the country," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "The individuals and organizations honored this year are changing the landscape of animal welfare and setting an example for others. We're grateful for all they do to save lives and are thrilled to bring their work into the spotlight."

The 2018 Lifesaving Awards Winners include:

Helping Heroes Award presented by Blue Buffalo to National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

National Disaster Search Dog Foundation is a Santa Paula, Calif.-based non-profit that strengthens disaster response by rescuing and recruiting shelter dogs and training them to work with first responders to find people buried alive in the wreckage of disasters.

Paul Jolly Compassion Award presented by the J.M. Smucker Company/Natural Balance to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Located in Hattiesburg, Miss., the Southern Pines Animal Shelter is proving that saving shelter animals is possible everywhere in the United States. Southern Pines led a dramatic shift in saving animal lives by implementing a variety of programs and transforming their relationship with their community. Southern Pines has a 95 percent lifesaving rate for Hattiesburg's homeless pets and is now saving animals in surrounding communities.

Unsung Hero Award in partnership with dog behaviorist Victoria Stilwell and presented by State Farm to Shannon Wells of the Kansas City Pet Project

Shannon Wells was recognized for her selfless dedication to her work at Kansas City Pet Project, specifically in creating a special Parvo Ward at the underfunded animal control shelter. Through Shannon's program, she and her team have saved more than 500 puppies.

Innovation Award presented by CANIDAE Pet Food Made by Pet People to Front Street Animal Shelter

At the recent Petco Foundation Innovation Showdown, Sacramento-based Front Street Animal Shelter walked away with the top prize for its lifesaving solution to reunite lost pets with their families. Through text messages, an education app and marketing programs, Front Street aims to increase the number of pets across the country who return safely home.

Lifesaving Impact Award presented by Merrick Pet Care to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)

BARCS was recognized this year for achieving a 89 percent save rate, which has increased from just 2 percent over the last 15 years due to engaging the community in its efforts and implementing thoughtful lifesaving programs.

The Love in Action Award presented by Petco to Dogs Playing for Life

By training shelters to create large playgroups for all the dogs in their care, Dogs Playing for Life is putting their love into action to save animals across the country. Due to DPFL's programs, shelters report more well-adjusted and better-socialized dogs, resulting in increased adoptions.

Love Amplified Award presented by Petco to Steven Latham of Shelter Me

Shelter Me, an uplifting PBS series that celebrates shelter pets and the people who help them, was recognized for their visionary marketing and outreach, which shines a light on shelter pets and the incredible work happening across the nation to save animal lives.

"Receiving this award from the Petco Foundation is a tremendous honor," said Jen Brause, BARCS executive director. "This recognition inspires our hard working team and fuels us to do even more. We are incredibly thankful."

To help celebrate the award recipients and everyone who makes their work possible, the awards gala also featured music by singer MAX, a paw-printed red carpet with "pawparazzi" and, of course, plenty of dogs and cats available to greet and mingle with the guests.

To learn more about the Petco Foundation and awards, visit: www.petcofoundation.org/gala or you can watch the live recording of the event here and view photos here.

