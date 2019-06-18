The Petco Foundation Partners with Skechers to Inspire a Lifesaving Nation, Declares June "National Foster a Pet Month"

A key focus of the campaign is to inspire pet parents to help save animals' lives by celebrating and promoting the impact of fostering shelter pets. With summer quickly approaching, shelters around the country in Dallas , Florida , Kentucky , Virginia , etc. are experiencing an increase in pets entering their facilities and are sending out pleas for help. Temporary fostering of pets by the general public not only provides time for these pets to get adopted instead of being euthanized for lack of space, but living in a home environment is beneficial overall to their physical and emotional health. "If less than two percent of pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate unnecessary euthanasia in animal shelters tomorrow. That is a pretty startling statistic to most people," said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation. "We believe if people understood the incredible impact they can make by fostering and that it is an easy and fun experience, more people would do it."

To create awareness and encourage more people to foster, the Petco Foundation has designated June "National Foster a Pet Month." Throughout the month, the Petco Foundation will share information and stories about how fostering is highly rewarding for the foster family and makes a significant impact on helping the U.S. become a lifesaving nation.

Then, on Saturday June 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., select Petco stores across the nation will host "Be a Foster" events, where store guests will have an opportunity to learn more about foster care, what to expect when they become a foster family, the rewards of fostering and how fostering saves animal lives. Animal welfare organizations and experienced foster families will be on site to answer questions and share their experiences.

In addition to fostering, adopting and volunteering, Petco guests can make a difference for pets in need by making a donation at checkout or online during the overall "Be a Lifesaver" campaign, which runs from June 22 to July 14.

Pet lovers can also support animal welfare with their footwear and apparel choices. For every pair of BOBS from Skechers shoes and apparel items sold at Petco, Skechers stores, other national retail stores and online shopping sites in the United States, a donation* will be made to the Petco Foundation to help animals across the country. Along with BOBS footwear, you can now buy coordinating BOBS animal accessories, like leashes, harnesses and collars at Petco stores and Petco.com.

The campaign will culminate with a nationwide "Be a Lifesaver" Adoption Weekend on July 13 - 14 at participating Petco stores across the country.

To learn more about the Petco Foundation, this campaign and ways to contribute to lifesaving causes, visit www.petcofoundation.org/lifesaver. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to improving animals' lives through BOBS for Dogs and BOBS for Cats, visit www.BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest.

About The Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $250 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 6 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,060 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

* Skechers U.S.A., Inc., 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 310-318-3100. Petco Foundation, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, twenty-five cents will be donated to the Petco Foundation per pair of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear sold in the U.S., to help save the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters. The promotion runs January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021.

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., 10850 Via Frontera, San Diego, CA 92127, 858-453-7845. Petco Foundation, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, twenty-five cents will be donated to the Petco Foundation per item of specially marked BOBS from Skechers pet accessories sold in the U.S., to help save the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters. The promotion runs January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

