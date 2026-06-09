THE PETS & FAMILIES HOUSING COALITION CONVENES U.S. MAYORS TO ADVANCE PET-INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. households include a pet, yet a lack of pet-inclusive housing remains a leading driver of pet relinquishment and housing instability.

The Pets & Families Housing Coalition convened U.S. mayors and municipal leaders at the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss barriers facing pet-owning families and opportunities to create more pet-inclusive communities.

The roundtable marked the coalition's first engagement with municipal leaders since its launch in May.

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, The Pets & Families Housing Coalition convened a roundtable of U.S. mayors and municipal leaders at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting to explore a growing challenge affecting millions of American families: access to pet-inclusive housing.

The discussion brought together city representatives from across the country, including Atlanta, Georgia, Long Beach, California, and Tucson, Arizona, to share perspectives on the barriers pet owners face and identify opportunities to create more welcoming, pet-inclusive communities. The session marked the coalition's first engagement with municipal leaders since its launch in May and represents an important step toward building a national conversation around solutions that help keep people and pets together.

Addressing the Gap Between Pet Ownership and Housing Reality

America has become a nation of pet-owning families. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. households now include a pet1, yet housing policies and rental practices have not fully evolved to reflect that reality. For many renters, barriers such as breed and weight restrictions, pet-related fees and limited housing availability can put both stable housing and the human-animal bond at risk.

Research shows that while 98% of pet owners agree their pet is an important part of their family, only a small percentage of rental units are free from significant pet-related restrictions2. As a result, housing challenges remain a leading reason why pets are surrendered to shelters each year3.

Forming the Pets & Families Housing Coalition

The Pets & Families Housing Coalition was established to address one of the leading yet often overlooked drivers of pet relinquishment in the United States: a systemic lack of pet-inclusive housing. Founding members—including the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Independence Pet Holdings (IPH), Mars, and the Michelson Center for Public Policy (MCPP)—and partners across the pet care, housing, non-profit, research, policy and community-based organizations—have come together to advance practical, evidence-based solutions that expand access to pet-inclusive housing.

"The gap between how Americans view their pets and how our housing system accommodates them has become increasingly clear," said Pete Scott, CEO and President of the American Pet Products Association. "No single organization, sector or community can solve this challenge alone. That's why the Pets & Families Housing Coalition is bringing together leaders from housing, animal welfare, business and public policy to advance scalable solutions that help keep people and pets together and make pet-inclusive communities the norm rather than the exception."

"Through our longstanding BETTER CITIES FOR PETS partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Mars is proud to convene coalition partners, mayors and community leaders to advance practical solutions that expand access to pet-inclusive housing and strengthen the human-animal bond," said Lindsay Kordik, Senior Director External Affairs, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "We are grateful to the mayors and city leaders who joined us and for their stewardship in advancing this important work."

Discussion Themes from the Mayoral Roundtable

Discussion centered on three opportunities for community action:

Building stronger understanding of the issue through data, research and local insights that highlight the social, mental health and economic benefits of pet-inclusive communities.

through data, research and local insights that highlight the social, mental health and economic benefits of pet-inclusive communities. Identifying barriers and opportunities within housing policies, rental practices and community planning that affect pet-owning families.

within housing policies, rental practices and community planning that affect pet-owning families. Sharing local innovations and best practices that can help more communities support responsible pet ownership while keeping families together.

Insights gathered during the discussion will help inform the coalition's future priorities and support ongoing efforts to advance pet-inclusive housing solutions nationwide. To learn more about the Pets & Families Housing Coalition, visit: https://pfhc.org/

About The Pets & Families Housing Coalition

The Pets & Families Housing Coalition is dedicated to expanding access to pet-inclusive housing across the U.S. Formed by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Independence Pet Holdings (IPH), Mars and the Michelson Center for Public Policy, the coalition works to keep families whole and pets out of shelters through research, advocacy and community-based programs.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

About the American Pet Products Association

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is a membership organization representing over 1,000 pet product manufacturers, suppliers, and importers. It focuses on fostering a connected community, driving innovation, and providing programs to help members prosper.

About The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada.

About the Michelson Center for Public Policy

Michelson Center for Public Policy (MCPP) is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy organization affiliated with Michelson Philanthropies, a 501(c)(3) foundation devoted to expanding equity and access across medical research, animal welfare, education, and intellectual property. MCPP advances policy and legislative solutions that support these priorities. In collaboration with policymakers, advocacy organizations, and civic leaders, it works to expand opportunity for underserved communities across California and beyond. Learn more at michelsonpolicy.org.

Media Contact:

Ben Anders, Mars: [email protected]

Maggie Shepherd, Weber Shandwick: [email protected]

1 https://americanpetproducts.org/industry-trends-and-stats

2 https://www.petsandhousing.org/pet-inclusive-housing-reports/

3 https://www.aspca.org/about-us/press-releases/more-1-million-households-forced-give-their-beloved-pet-each-year-aspca

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated