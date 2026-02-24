The Pew Charitable Trusts Awards $1 Million Grant to PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Multi-year grant will support the advancement of research, policy and public systems to improve child and family well-being

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced a $1 million grant from The Pew Charitable Trusts (Pew) to support PolicyLab, a Center of Emphasis within the CHOP Research Institute that researches, develops, and implements evidence-based solutions that are responsive to community needs and relevant to child health policy priorities. The award will enable PolicyLab to continue its mission of bringing rigorous academic and community-partnered research to pressing policy issues.

"This award will help us grow the impact of PolicyLab's evidence-to-action model of research, and this investment will strengthen our ability to respond to the external policy environment affecting children and families," said Dr. Meredith Matone, Director of PolicyLab. "We are grateful to The Pew Charitable Trusts for their longstanding partnership and ongoing support of our work."

The grant is the latest demonstration of Pew's commitment to PolicyLab—a partnership dating back to 2009. More broadly, Pew has supported CHOP and its mission to model a comprehensive approach to pediatric care for more than 40 years.

"Pew is pleased to support PolicyLab's critical and innovative work to connect policymakers, communities, and the public with the latest data and evidence-based solutions that are helping to improve children's health and overall well-being in Philadelphia and throughout the country," said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, Pew's senior vice president for Philadelphia and scientific advancement.

PolicyLab's unique model pairs communications and policy professionals to ensure that research is translated into digestible information for a broad array of program and policy audiences, including state and local officials, community organizations and other advocates. This grant will further that work, advancing evidence-based research to develop and implement solutions for public programs and systems that support children and families. Immediate priorities will include serving as a convenor among policymakers, researchers, advocates, and other community partners; leveraging and growing PolicyLab's communications channels; and establishing forums for discussion of critical issues.

This recent support will build on these relationships while also extending PolicyLab's regional and national engagement.

To learn more about PolicyLab, please visit https://policylab.chop.edu/.

About PolicyLab

PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is dedicated to achieving optimal child health and well-being by informing program and policy changes through interdisciplinary research. Founded in 2008, PolicyLab is a Center of Emphasis within the CHOP Research Institute, one of the largest pediatric research institutes in the country. With more than 35 highly-regarded faculty and 85+ passionate professionals who bring expertise from a myriad of fields covering health, research and health policy, our work focuses on improving public systems, improving health care delivery and improving child health outcomes.

Media Contact: Beth Hallowell, PolicyLab Communications Director, 610-675-9535

SOURCE PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia