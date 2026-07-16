The Pew Charitable Trusts Names William Foster as Next President and CEO

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pew Charitable Trusts today announced that its board of directors has selected William Foster to serve as the organization's next president and chief executive officer.

Foster will assume the role on March 1, 2027, succeeding Susan K. Urahn, who will continue to serve as president and CEO through February 2027.

"William brings a deep understanding of the nonprofit sector and a strong commitment to nonpartisan, evidence-based work, and he is a thoughtful leader who builds strong teams and invests in people," said Christopher Jones, chair of Pew's board of directors. "Pew is an active partner, working with others to tackle complex challenges and achieve greater impact than any one organization could alone. The board is confident that William will bring the experience and perspective to build on that tradition and help advance Pew's mission in the years ahead."

Foster currently serves as managing partner of The Bridgespan Group, a global nonprofit advisory firm, where he has overseen the organization's growth and supported philanthropies and nonprofits in advancing large-scale, high-impact initiatives.

Throughout his career, Foster has worked closely with philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, and policymakers to develop strategies, scale impact, and align resources with results across a wide range of issues and leaders. He is known for his commitment to nonpartisanship and to building strong teams. Foster's work has shaped sector practice and helped build some of civil society's strongest institutions.

"I am inspired by what Pew has accomplished and by what makes it distinctive, and I am energized by the possibilities ahead," Foster said. "I believe that Pew's commitment to rigorous nonpartisan work, and its inherent optimism, is more important than ever, and I am honored by the opportunity to build on that foundation and to work alongside Pew's talented staff and partners. I look forward to listening, learning, and engaging with colleagues and partners as we prepare for the next chapter together."

Urahn said, "It has been one of the great privileges of my professional life to grow and lead this important work at Pew for 30 years. I am deeply proud of what we have built together, an organization grounded in rigorous important research and a shared commitment to informing policy in service of the public good. As I continue in my role through the transition, my focus remains on ensuring continuity, stability, and a smooth handoff to William Foster, whose leadership and vision will help guide the organization into its next chapter.

"Many of my colleagues and I have had the benefit of working with William in different ways over the past decade while he was at Bridgespan," Urahn said. "He understands what makes Pew effective, and he brings the experience and perspective to help the organization continue to evolve while staying true to its mission."

The search was conducted by a board-led search committee, supported by external advisers, and followed a months-long process to identify a leader with strong alignment to Pew's mission, values, and approach.

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Pew is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that uses data to make a difference. For more than 75 years, it has partnered with decision-makers, the public, and philanthropists to address complex challenges and achieve meaningful, measurable impact.

Media contact: Felisa Klubes, Director, Communications, 202.540.6460, [email protected]

SOURCE THE PEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS