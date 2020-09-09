The Peyton Walker Foundation Dedicates Pennsylvania's First "SaveStation"

"Having a readily accessible AED can mean the difference between life and death during Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)," said Julie Walker, Peyton's mom and Foundation Director. "I'm proud of this milestone, especially since SCA is a leading cause of death in the U.S. We hope it's the first of many SaveStations in Pennsylvania! AEDs save lives."

"I saw firsthand how an AED saves a life. AED accessibility is vital," added East Penn Little League Coach Matt Pearson who saved a mom's life with a PWF-donated AED last summer.

Walker was joined by Sue Pera, Cornerstone Coffeehouse, who hosts the SaveStation, Camp Hill Mayor Mark Simpson, Police Chief Stephen Margeson, PA State Reps. Sheryl Delozier and Greg Rothman, Sen. Mike Regan's Office, Anne Deeter Gallaher of Downtown Camp Hill Association, businesses and others.

Mayor Simpson stated, "I've witnessed how crucial defibrillators are during heart emergencies. We thank the Foundation and businesses for investing in the health of our neighbors. Bystanders using AEDs while waiting for EMS can increase survival rates."

SaveStations are weatherproof cabinets installed outdoors making an AED accessible during heart emergencies. An AED is a portable device that checks the heart rhythm and sends an electric shock to try to restore a heart's normal rhythm.

Peyton Walker was a 19-year-old college student pursuing a healthcare career when SCA stole her young life in 2013. The Foundation's mission is to increase awareness and survival rates of SCA. Visit PeytonWalker.org.

PWF recently secured enactment of "Peyton's Law" aimed at educating parents and students about the prevalence of SCA and the importance of EKG testing of youth. Peyton's Law (2nd state in the country to enact) requires:

PIAA sports forms include the importance of EKG testing and how it can help detect heart issues.

Schools to include information outlining option to request an EKG at family's expense.

