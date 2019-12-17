The Phantom of the Opera Elevates its Audience Experience with the First Voice Skill for Broadway

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadw.ai, the leading AI platform solution for Broadway shows, announced today that The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running musical in Broadway history, has launched a new skill for Amazon Alexa, providing fans a new, voice-forward way to engage with the Broadway production. For the first time, through an integration with Amazon Pay and Telecharge, customers can search for and purchase tickets entirely by voice.

"I am absolutely thrilled that The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show to create an Amazon Alexa skill," said the musical's producer Cameron Mackintosh. "Teaming up with Amazon Pay, Telecharge, and Broadw.ai on this forward-thinking technology allows us to further engage with our incredible fan base and be on the forefront of ticketing innovation. From the very beginning of its smashing three decade run, Phantom has been a leader at the box office, and this allows us to continue to lead that charge."

"We have always prioritized new ways of engaging fans and selling tickets," said David Andrews, Senior Vice President, Shubert Ticketing. "Working with Amazon and Broadw.ai, we've launched a completely new sales channel for our millions of Broadway fans."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The Phantom of the Opera to help create engaging, seamless experiences for their fans," said Micah Hollingworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Broadw.ai. "In today's fast-paced world, it is crucial for shows to have a way to converge and engage with guests instantaneously across multiple communications channels."

About The Phantom of the Opera

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), the musical's home for all 31 record-breaking years.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

About Shubert and Telecharge.com

The Shubert Organization has been at the forefront of the American theatre since the start of the 20th century. Over the years, Shubert has produced and co-produced hundreds of shows on Broadway and in theatres across the country. Under the leadership of Philip J. Smith, Chairman, and Robert E. Wankel, President, the company currently owns and operates seventeen historic Broadway theatres.

Shubert Ticketing was established 35 years ago to provide ticketing at Shubert owned and operated theatres. Since that time Shubert's flagship consumer ticket service, Telecharge.com, has grown to become the theatre industry standard for long-running open engagements. Each year Telecharge.com and the box offices that use Shubert Ticketing sell two-thirds of all Broadway tickets.

About Broadw.ai

Broadw.ai is the leading AI solution for Broadway experiences, with text conversation platforms including Facebook messenger and client websites. Powered by Satisfi Lab's Answer Engine, the platform maintains a flow of real conversation to ensure a seamless experience when responding to guest questions and inquiries. The platform is already implemented with top Broadway shows including Ain't Too Proud, Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge, The Inheritance, Wicked and more.

