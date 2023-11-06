The Pharmaceutical Cannabis Report 2023: Global Sales Projected to Grow to US$1.37 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Cannabis Report: 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The burgeoning use of cannabinoids for medical treatment presents both immense opportunities and challenges, propelled by promising research on the endocannabinoid system yet hampered by fluctuating regulations. The present market, predominantly driven by non-traditional medical prescriptions, is witnessing a shift towards more precise formulations, especially in Europe. The United States, on the other hand, continues to see dominance in sales of medical flower and vaporized products among unapproved medicines. However, the pharmaceutical cannabinoid, Epidiolex, stands out as a success story, illustrating the potential within this space, generating over €430 million in sales in 2020 and aiding over 20,000 patients, despite the hurdles faced by its producer, GW Pharmaceuticals, over a span of 20 years to achieve substantial sales.

The market for cannabinoid pharmaceuticals is poised for growth with an estimated value of nearly €900 million as of 2021, expected to double by 2025. This growth trajectory is likely to be sustained or even accelerated with the approval of new cannabinoid therapeutics or the expansion of existing medicines into new regions or conditions. The industry is currently bustling with at least 30 late-stage clinical trials for cannabinoid therapeutics and burgeoning research on minor cannabinoids like Cannabigerol (CBG) and Cannabichromene (CBC). Additionally, the market is beginning to mature for synthetic cannabinoids, with commercial production of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) through biosynthetic processes. The evolving patent landscape and the upcoming expiration of market exclusivity on Epidiolex signal potential legal battles and the entrance of generic versions, respectively. As the market gradually transitions towards precise cannabinoid formulations over the next decade, propelled further by the liberalization of adult-use cannabis, the medical cannabinoid sector is on the cusp of unveiling a plethora of new therapeutics globally, underscoring a promising yet competitive future for operators in this space.

This report gives a clear and detailed account of all activity involving cannabis and cannabinoids in the landscape of pharmaceutical medicine, at a global level. The main topics covered include an analysis of the relevant landscape in clinical trials, patents and innovation. As well as this, a market-sizing forecast for the global pharmaceutical cannabis industry for the period 2023-2027 is presented, with accompanying commentary, and a short analysis of the recent M&A activity and research funding activity relevant to the sector is included.

Discussion of the topics covered is informed and supported by extensive data produced during research for the report. Throughout the main sections, this data is visualised in order to provide evidence and clarification to analysis. Whenever possible, context is provided to explain the factors that have brought about the current circumstances in the relevant sphere of activity, and what constraints face those operating within it. Recent developments and trends are highlighted in order to draw attention to the most significant dynamics in each area.

Key Findings

Global sales within the pharmaceutical cannabis industry are estimated to reach approximately US$1.11 billion in 2023, with projected growth to US$1.37 billion by 2027.

in 2023, with projected growth to by 2027. Epidiolex (Epidyolex in Europe ) is the dominant player in the market, with an estimated market share of around 76% projected for 2023.

) is the dominant player in the market, with an estimated market share of around 76% projected for 2023. In the pharmaceutical cannabis industry, the only drug to generate significant sales (of approximately €160 million annually) apart from Epidiolex and Sativex is dronabinol.

There is growing interest in research around non-cannabinoid compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system. Jazz Pharmaceuticals dominated the patent landscape for the medical application of cannabinoids, and has a patent portfolio which dwarfs that of any other company involved in patenting activity around the medical application of cannabinoids.

CBD and THC are still seeing the majority of patent activity versus other cannabinoids, as they have historically. A large amount of activity is also focused on cannabinoids and compounds that are closely related to these cannabinoids, for example CBDV, THCV, CBDA, and relevant prodrugs and analogues.

There is a wide variation in the costs associated with each stage of the clinical trials process, but even at the lowest end, bringing a medicine to the market is going to cost US$20 million or more.

or more. Pharmaceutical cannabis sales are concentrated in two regions globally - North America and Europe . Within these regions, sales are not evenly distributed but are concentrated in key markets.

What's Included:

A digital copy of the report which includes an assessment of the market size within the pharmaceutical cannabis industry, which primarily consists of three cannabinoid treatments: Epidiolex, dronabinol, and Sativex. The impact of Syndros, Marinol, nabilone and Cesamet/Canemes on the overall figures is of little significance - collectively, these medications are projected to contribute less than US$3 million in 2023, representing less than 0.3% of the global sales. For this reason, they have not been included in the charts in this section

