The Phia Group Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, The Phia Group ("Phia") determined that some personal information may have been involved in a data security incident that occurred between July 8 and July 9, 2024. The incident began on July 9, 2024, when we discovered suspicious activity that temporarily disrupted the operability of our computer network. We promptly took steps to secure the environment and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. We also began working to restore impacted systems as quickly as possible and engaged digital forensic specialists to conduct an investigation into what happened and whether personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization. We reported the incident to law enforcement, and took additional steps to enhance the security of our network environment to reduce the likelihood of a similar event occurring in the future. Phia has now taken steps to notify potentially impacted entities for whom a mailing address is available.

Based on the review of potentially impacted data, the following information, which varied by individual, may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, addresses, dates of birth, medical information, prescription information, health insurance information, provider information, treatment and/or diagnosis information, treatment dates, lab or test results, patient account and/or medical record numbers, Medicare/Medicaid information, and in some instances, driver's license or state identification card numbers, other government issued identifications, financial account information, and/or Social Security numbers. Individuals began receiving notification of this incident on January 28, 2026.

Phia has no reason to believe that any individual's information has been misused as a result of this event, and as of this writing, Phia has not received any reports of misuse of information. Regardless, for those whose driver's license, financial account information, state identification number, and/or Social Security number was potentially involved, Phia is offering individuals with access to credit monitoring and fully managed identity theft recovery services through Kroll – a leading global financial and risk advisory firm that provides a wide range of cybersecurity services, widely known for providing identity theft monitoring and recovery services to the public.

We are additionally providing the following information to help those wanting to know more about steps they can take to protect themselves and their information:

Review Your Account Statements and Notify Law Enforcement of Suspicious Activity: As a precautionary measure, we recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing your account statements and credit reports closely. If you detect any suspicious activity on an account, you should promptly notify the financial institution or company with which the account is maintained. You also should promptly report any fraudulent activity or any suspected incidence of identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, your state attorney general, and/or the Federal Trade Commission.

Copy of Credit Report: You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com/, calling toll-free 1-877-322-8228, or by completing an Annual Credit Report Request Form and mailing it to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348. You also can contact one of the following three national credit reporting agencies:

Equifax P.O. Box 105851 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-800-525-6285 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9532 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-833-799-5355 www.transunion.com/get-credit-report

Fraud Alert: You may want to consider placing a fraud alert on your credit report. An initial fraud alert is free and will stay on your credit file for at least one year. The alert informs creditors of possible fraudulent activity within your report and requests that the creditor contact you prior to establishing any accounts in your name. To place a fraud alert on your credit report, contact any of the three credit reporting agencies identified above. Additional information is available at www.annualcreditreport.com. For TransUnion: www.transunion.com/fraud-alerts.

Security Freeze: You have the right to put a security freeze on your credit file for up to one year at no cost. This will prevent new credit from being opened in your name without the use of a PIN number that is issued to you when you initiate the freeze. A security freeze is designed to prevent potential creditors from accessing your credit report without your consent. As a result, using a security freeze may interfere with or delay your ability to obtain credit. You must separately place a security freeze on your credit file with each credit reporting agency. In order to place a security freeze, you may be required to provide the consumer reporting agency with information that identifies you including your full name, Social Security number, date of birth, current and previous addresses, a copy of your state-issued identification card, and a recent utility bill, bank statement or insurance statement. For TransUnion: www.transunion.com/credit-freeze.

Additional Free Resources: You can obtain information from the consumer reporting agencies, the FTC, or from your respective state Attorney General about fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps you can take toward preventing identity theft. You may report suspected identity theft to local law enforcement, including to the FTC or to the Attorney General in your state.

You also have certain rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA): These rights include to know what is in your file; to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information; to have consumer reporting agencies correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; as well as other rights. For more information about the FCRA, and your rights pursuant to the FCRA, please visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/sites/default/files/articles/pdf/pdf-0096-fair-credit-reporting-act.pdf .

We have established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm Eastern Time, and can be reached at 1-866-408-2595.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Phia.

SOURCE The Phia Group