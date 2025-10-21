THE PHIL COLLINS STORY, A DOCU-CONCERT CELEBRATING THE LEGENDARY PHIL COLLINS, TO RECEIVE WORLD PREMIERE IN FEBRUARY 2026

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phil Collins Story, a world premiere docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, will bow February 11 at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON, before embarking on a 50-city North American tour.

Phil Collins Story Logo Paquin Entertainment

Chronicling Collins' chart-topping time with Genesis to his celebrated solo career including two Disney soundtracks, The Phil Collins Story brings the artist's distinctive music to life in a way that resonates with audiences both visually and emotionally—up close and personal. This immersive musical journey showcases talent from around the world featuring state-of-the-art audio, dynamic projections, and intricate lighting.

The project is produced by Jim Lanahan, SVP, Creative Development for Paquin Entertainment - who engaged the Aretha Franklin estate to bring the R.E.S.P.E.C.T. tribute to North American audiences. Dean Elliott of Maple Tree Entertainment, the creative force behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story, writes and stages the new tour. Exclusive Tour Booking is provided by United Talent Agency.

"Phil Collins' songs are not only global hits but also deeply personal touchstones for millions," said Jim Lanahan. "We have sourced talent from around world to honor that legacy in a highly relevant manner."

"It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins," added Dean Elliott. "His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we're excited to bring that energy to the stage."

In addition to Niagara Falls, the tour will include Waukee, IA; Detroit, MI; Grand Rapids, MI; New Buffalo, MI; Morristown, NJ; Rochester, NY; New Haven, CT; Atlantic City, NJ; Boston; Lancaster, PA; Pittsburgh; Northfield, OH; Waukegan, IL; Omaha; St. Louis, MO; Nashville, IN; Lexington, KY; Louisville, KY; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Jacksonville, FL; and Atlanta, GA. Additional cities, including Europe and Asia, will be announced. For tickets and information, visit philcollinsstory.com and follow @philcollinsstory on social media.

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service arts and entertainment company. Established in 1985, it has evolved into a multi-faceted powerhouse representing world-renowned artists, immersive experiences, theatrical productions, and global brands. Paquin's diverse portfolio includes Paquin Artists Agency, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, and Paquin Partnerships. With offices throughout North America, Paquin Entertainment Group continues to expand globally, serving as a catalyst for connection, innovation, and inspiration through music, arts, and culture. www.paquinentertainment.com.

SOURCE Paquin Entertainment