The Philadelphia Inquirer Announces Mary Stengel Austen, Former President and CEO of Tierney and Experienced Leader in Marketing and Communications, as Newest Board of Directors Member

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Stengel Austen, who co-founded marketing and communications agency Tierney and was its President and CEO for more than 20 years, has joined The Philadelphia Inquirer's Board of Directors, Inquirer Publisher and CEO Elizabeth H. Hughes announced today.

Austen, a business and philanthropic leader with deep Philly roots, currently serves as a Corporate Director of Glenmede Trust Co., sitting on the Audit and Relationship Oversight Committees. She also serves on Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Board, is President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the International Women's Forum, and is a member of the World Presidents Organization, the Forum of Executive Women, and the Page Society.

"Local news is the heartbeat and watchdog of every community. As a business leader and loyal reader, I am grateful to have had The Philadelphia Inquirer reporting and reinventing itself in our region for close to two centuries," Austen said. "I am humbled to join the Board as the platform continues to evolve and grow its products and services to meet the changing demands of its diverse audience."

Austen earned a bachelor's degree in English and Government and Law from Lafayette College. She and her husband, Peter, raised their five children in Radnor.

On The Inquirer Board, Austen joins Hughes along with Lisa Kabnick (Chair), Keith Leaphart, DO (Vice Chair), Josh Kopelman (Chair Emeritus), S. Mitra Kalita, Neil Vogel, and Gillian B. White.

About The Philadelphia Inquirer, PBC

Since 1829, The Philadelphia Inquirer has been "asking on behalf of the people" of Philadelphia and the region by providing essential journalism. Locally owned and headquartered in Center City Philadelphia, The Inquirer is a for-profit public benefit corporation under the non-profit Lenfest Institute. Its multiple brand platforms — including newspapers, Inquirer.com, e-Editions, apps, newsletters, podcasts, and live events — provide Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism to a growing audience that includes more than 170,000 total subscribers and 20 million monthly impressions. For more information, visit about.inquirer.com .

