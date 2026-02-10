The Philadelphia Inquirer Announces Rebecca Campbell, Interim CEO of Meow Wolf and Former Chair of International Content and Operations at Disney, as Newest Board of Directors Member

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Campbell, interim CEO and board member of immersive arts company Meow Wolf and former Chair of International Content and Operations at The Walt Disney Co., has joined The Philadelphia Inquirer's Board of Directors, Inquirer Publisher and CEO Elizabeth H. Hughes announced today.

Campbell brings more than four decades of leadership experience in media and live experiences, with expertise spanning digital distribution, streaming, and audience engagement across multiple platforms.

Campbell brings more than four decades of leadership experience in media, with expertise across multiple platforms.

Raised in Tamaqua, Pa., where her father owned a local newspaper, Campbell studied journalism at Bloomberg University and began her career in local television, working at stations in Allentown and Lancaster before serving as president and general manager of Philadelphia's 6abc. She went on to a 26-year tenure at Disney, where she held senior executive roles overseeing international content, operations, and major consumer-facing businesses.

"My roots are local, and I know what The Inquirer means to the community and keeping everybody connected," Campbell said. "My background in media, streaming, digital, and specifically local television gives me a strong appreciation for the tradition of journalism and what's ahead. I'm truly honored to be asked to be on the Board."

Since retiring from Disney in 2023, Campbell has continued to advise and lead organizations that are shaping the future of entertainment and media. She currently serves as interim CEO and board member of Meow Wolf, known for its large-scale immersive multimedia experiences, and is an inaugural board member of Versant Media, the independent, publicly traded media company formed from a Comcast spinoff that owns cable channels such as CNBC, MS Now, and the Golf Channel.

"Rebecca's experience includes a rare blend of deep local journalism roots and global experience in digital, steaming, and multiplatform media," Inquirer Board Chair Lisa Kabnick said. "Her valuable perspective will strengthen The Inquirer as we build on our recent momentum of building an independent local news organization while serving its essential civic role."

On The Inquirer Board, Campbell joins Hughes along with Kabnick (Chair), Keith Leaphart, DO (Vice Chair), Josh Kopelman (Chair Emeritus), Mary Stengel Austen, S. Mitra Kalita, Neil Vogel, and Gillian B. White.

About The Philadelphia Inquirer, PBC

Since 1829, The Philadelphia Inquirer has been "asking on behalf of the people" of Philadelphia and the region by providing essential journalism. Locally owned and headquartered in Center City Philadelphia, The Inquirer is a for-profit public benefit corporation under the non-profit Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Its multiple brand platforms — including newspapers, Inquirer.com, e-Editions, apps, newsletters, podcasts, and live events — provide Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism to a growing audience that includes more than 170,000 total subscribers and 15 million monthly impressions. For more information, visit about.inquirer.com .

