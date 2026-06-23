The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Meredith Neiderman Vice President of Development

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Inquirer today announced that Meredith Neiderman has been named Vice President of Development, a newly created leadership role that will guide the organization's philanthropic fundraising efforts and deepen support for The Inquirer's high-impact journalism throughout Philly and the region.

The appointment reflects the nearly 200-year-old Inquirer's continued commitment to the innovative model established by H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest, whose vision of news supported in part by philanthropy helped secure the organization's future. As Publisher and CEO Elizabeth H. Hughes noted in a January op-ed, Lenfest's generosity and creation of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism "planted the news philanthropy seed in Philadelphia" and established a funding mechanism that continues to support and strengthen local journalism. Neiderman's role will help build on that through a growing focus on individual and foundation giving as well as philanthropic partnerships.

Neiderman will lead strategy and execution for The Inquirer's development efforts, including expansion of the High-Impact Journalism Fund and cultivation of relationships with donors who share The Inquirer's mission of creating independent local journalism. This work adds to the foundation created by the Lenfest Institute, and a continued partnership will be critical to the role's success. She begins her new position on July 13.

"Meredith brings a unique combination of fundraising expertise, strategic leadership, and deep Philadelphia roots," Hughes said. "As we continue to grow our philanthropy program in partnership with the Lenfest Institute, she will play a critical role in connecting supporters with the journalism that strengthens our communities and informs our region."

Neiderman joins The Inquirer from Temple Health, where she spent the past decade helping advance fundraising and donor engagement efforts, most recently serving as Executive Director of Development and Annual Giving. A native of Lower Merion and longtime Inquirer reader, Neiderman earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and began her career in Washington, D.C., including philanthropy and development roles at the Pew Charitable Trusts and Children's National Health System. She returned to the Philadelphia region to continue her career and earn an MBA from Temple University.

"I'm excited to build on the momentum that's underway at The Inquirer and to share its compelling stories in meaningful ways," Neiderman said. "The Inquirer plays a vital role in our region, and I look forward to helping connect more people with journalism that makes a difference."

About The Philadelphia Inquirer, PBC

Since 1829, The Philadelphia Inquirer has been "asking on behalf of the people" of Philadelphia and the region by providing essential journalism. Locally owned and headquartered in Center City Philadelphia, The Inquirer is a for-profit public benefit corporation under the nonprofit Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Its multiple brand platforms — including newspapers, Inquirer.com, e-Editions, apps, newsletters, video, podcasts, and live events — provide Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism to a growing audience that includes more than 170,000 total subscribers and 15 million monthly impressions. For more information, visit about.inquirer.com.

SOURCE The Philadelphia Inquirer