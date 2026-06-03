The Philadelphia Inquirer Announces the 2026 Inquirer Food Fest, with Early Bird Tickets Available Now

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Inquirer today announced the second annual Inquirer Food Fest, returning Nov. 14 to The Fillmore Philadelphia, with a limited number of Early Bird tickets on sale now.

This year's Inquirer Food Fest builds on the momentum of last year's sold-out event, which drew more than 2,000 attendees to celebrate Philadelphia's dynamic restaurant and culinary scene. Featuring 65+ chefs and bakers as well as live performances, workshops, and talks, The Inquirer Food Fest ranked in the Top 5 Best City Food Festivals according to USA Today readers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Inquirer Food Fest is Nov. 14 at the Fillmore.

The one-day festival will once again bring together Philly and the region's most acclaimed chefs, restaurants, bakeries, and food personalities for tastings, exclusive collaborations, hands-on workshops, and live music.

Participating restaurants and chefs include Friday Saturday Sunday (Chad Williams), Alice (David Conn), The Bread Room (Christina McKeough), Amá (Frankie Ramirez), and dozens more, along with one-time-only chef collaborations available exclusively during the festival.

"The response to last year's inaugural Inquirer Food Fest exceeded every expectation and reinforced just how passionate Philly is about its food culture," said Elizabeth H. Hughes, Inquirer Publisher and CEO. "Our award-winning food journalists are thrilled to bring the event back even bigger in 2026 to celebrate Philly's world-class culinary scene."

This year's event will feature two tasting sessions — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. — as well as a special all-access option from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Early Bird ticket prices are $135 for the first or second session and $289 for all-day access, with discounted pricing available for Inquirer subscribers.

Early Bird tickets and additional Inquirer Food Fest details are available at https://foodfest.inquirer.com.

About The Philadelphia Inquirer, PBC

Since 1829, The Philadelphia Inquirer has been "asking on behalf of the people" of Philadelphia and the region by providing essential journalism. Locally owned and headquartered in Center City Philadelphia, The Inquirer is a for-profit public benefit corporation under the non-profit Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Its multiple brand platforms — including newspapers, Inquirer.com, e-Editions, apps, newsletters, video, podcasts, and live events — provide Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism to a growing audience that includes more than 170,000 total subscribers and 15 million monthly impressions. For more information, visit about.inquirer.com.

SOURCE The Philadelphia Inquirer