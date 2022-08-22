THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER NAMES PLS LOGISTICS SERVICES A WINNER OF THE DELAWARE VALLEY TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"At PLS Logistics Services, we believe our core values, like 'work hard, play hard,' help us intentionally create an environment where employees belong and feel empowered to challenge the status quo, creating the best possible experiences for our customers," said Greg Burns, Chairman, President, and CEO

PLS Logistics Services strives to provide all employees with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive and do their best work. The employees' passion, dedication, energy, and camaraderie are what make PLS Logistics Services the company it is today.

About PLS Logistics Services

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage, and technology services for shippers across all industries, with revenues in excess of $1.2 billion in 2022. PLS manages over a million loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air, and ocean.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

